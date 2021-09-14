ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp. acquires CONTOUR360
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp., an ARCH Global Precision Company (“ARCH”), today announces the acquisition of CONTOUR360 of Cornish, Maine. The reputation of CONTOUR360 for supplying high-quality engineered solid round cutting tools was the foremost consideration for developing the relationship. As a leader in the industry, delivering custom tools to customers in the aerospace, medical, automotive, defense, and industrial manufacturing markets, CONTOUR360’s relentless dedication to customer relationships will blend seamlessly with the ARCH Cutting Tools culture.www.timesunion.com
