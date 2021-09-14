CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers release their starting kicker after one game, sign another

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with kicker Ryan Santoso, the team announced Tuesday. The Panthers acquired Santoso last month via a trade with the New York Giants just before parting ways with Joey Slye. Had Santoso stayed on the roster for at least two games, the...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Panthers no longer owe Giants late-round draft pick after waiving kicker Ryan Santoso

The Carolina Panthers are switching it up at kicker. On Tuesday, the club announced it has waived Ryan Santoso after just one regular-season game. In that win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Santoso hit both of his field-goal attempts (long of 29 yards) and converted one of his two extra-pointers. In a corresponding move, the Panthers signed kicker Zane Gonzalez off the Lions practice squad.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Panthers hope Gonzalez settles revolving door at kicker

Zane Gonzalez thought there was a possibility he might wind up with the Carolina Panthers following a strong tryout with the team this past June in which he was “pretty much perfect” on his field-goal and extra-point attempts. It took three months, but it turns out he was right. “I...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Panthers Cut Former Giants Kicker Ryan Santoso

You win some, you lose some. The New York Giants, who traded kicker Ryan Santoso to the Carolina Panthers just before the preseason finale for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, will not be able to cash in on that trade since the Panthers cut Santoso Tuesday. Santoso was two-for-two in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Santoso
wccbcharlotte.com

Panthers Release Ryan Santoso, Sign Zane Gonzalez

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have a new kicker. And, they have their seventh-round pick back. The Panthers waived kicker Ryan Santoso Tuesday, ending the experiment with the former Giants kicker after one week of the regular season. Santoso missed an extra point in Sunday’s win over the Jets. By...
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers swap out Santoso for Gonzalez at kicker

The Carolina Panthers are continuing their search for a replacement to, uh, John Kasay. They released kicker Ryan Santoso this morning (thus retaining the 2022 seventh round pick they had conditionally traded to the New York Giants). Now, they have signed Zane Gonzalez off of the Detriot Lions practice squad.
NFL
FanSided

Panthers can be a sleeping giant if Matt Rhule saves Sam Darnold

The Panthers hired Matt Rhule because of his ability to be an offensive guru. His primary task this year is to work his magic on Sam Darnold. Sam Darnold looked like a CFL quarterback than a Pro Bowler during his time with the Jets. The Panthers made a sizeable gamble on him as a reclamation project this offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Texans#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The New York Giants#The Detroit Lions#The Arizona Cardinals#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy