Legendary Comedian And Actor Norm McDonald Dies At 61

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, this is certainly sad. Legendary funny man Norm McDonald, a veteran of Saturday Night Live, and a comedic actor in films and TV, has passed away at the age of just 61. McDonald’s agent Marc Gurvitz confirmed the news to the media today. McDonald had been battling cancer privately for nine years. He did not want to address his health in the public. McDonald was part of the Saturday Night Live cast from 1993 thru 1998, when the show returned to big ratings and legendary comedy skits. Norm was best known as the ‘Weekend Update’ anchor during those years, as he worked in tandem with comedy legends like Chris Farley, Mike Myers, David Spade, and Adam Sandler. I was a big fan, you’ll never be forgotten Norm! Certainly a sad day for all comedians, and for all fans of comedy.

