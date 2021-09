Two new builds for Windows 11's Insider Preview rings are here, with the beta channel receiving build 22000.184 and the dev channel taking hold of build 22454. The new beta channel build is a very very minor update, with just a couple of bug fixes. The new dev build, on the contrary, has extensive bug fixes for Windows 11 and a couple of minor feature updates, including one for the recycle bin and one for the input method editor to improve Windows 11's quality of life.

