CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

This is the Apple 2021 iPhone range: Launch pricing and comparisons

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5smf_0bw1yuss00

The iPhone 13 was revealed today, changing Apple’s 2021 current collection of iPhone devices from top to (almost) bottom. The iPhone SE remains the lowest-end smartphone (least expensive) in Apple’s iPhone lineup here at the end of 2021, followed by iPhone 11 for $499 and iPhone 12 for $599. The iPhone 13’s price starts at $699, while the iPhone 13 Pro price starts at $999 USD.

iPhone 13 and mini

The iPhone 13’s smallest iteration is the iPhone 13 mini, a device with a 5.4-inch display that’ll have all the powers of the iPhone 13, which will have a 6.1-inch display. These displays are almost identical to their predecessors, but the notch at the head of the display is smaller on iPhone 13 than it was on iPhone 12. And Apple will continue to sell the 2020 iPhone SE, despite all odds!

Both of these iPhone 13 devices have the same set of cameras, front and back. The back-facing cameras are both 12MP, one Wide, the other Ultra Wide. The cameras are very similar to their predecessors, but offer a few more features for video capture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2KRI_0bw1yuss00

The iPhone 13 has “Cinematic mode” where the iPhone 12 does not. The iPhone 13 has the ability to record video at 4K at 60fps, where the iPhone 12 is limited to 4K at 30fps. Battery life in iPhone 13 is very, very similar to its predecessor, with a quoted “up to 19 hours of video playback” compared to iPhone 12’s “up to 17 hours.” Take a peek at our original iPhone 12 Review to learn more about this device.

Both the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB iterations. The entire iPhone 13 lineup works with IP68 water resistance (max depth 6 meters up to 30 minutes) with IEC standard 60529.

The iPhone 13 mini will have the starting price of $699 USD. The starting price of the iPhone 13 (non-mini) is $799 USD. Both of these devices will be available in Blue, Midnight (black), Starlight (white adjacent), (PRODUCT)RED, and PINK! This is a whole different ballgame compared to what was released a few years ago: See our iPhone 11 Review from back when it was released in 2019.

iPhone 13 Pro and Max

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max work with displays that are similar in size to their predecessors, but now come with ProMotion. That means they’re capable of 120Hz image refresh rate – smooth like an iPad Pro. The big differences in display between the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro is in the size of the notch and their ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) capabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcRsj_0bw1yuss00

While the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were ever-so-slightly different in their camera capabilities, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max appear to have identical cameras and camera features. Not that it’ll matter for long – soon Apple will not sell any “Pro” models save the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and you’ll need to go to “authorized resellers” to find any older iPhone “Pro” model.

All “Pro” model iPhone 12 and 13 have LiDAR. The battery life in the iPhone 12 Pro Max was 20 hours of video playback, and the new iPhone 13 Pro Max has a quoted 28 hours of video playback.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have 3x 12MP cameras, one each for telephoto, wide, and ultra-wide lenses. The telephoto lens has an f/2.8 aperture, wide: f/1.5 aperture, ultra-wide: f/1.8 aperture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01A9Kr_0bw1yuss00

Oddly, these numbers aren’t only better or only worse than their predecessors. The iPhone 12 Pro Max had a telephoto f/2.2 aperture, wide: f/1.6, and ultra wide: f/2.4. Despite this, it’s highly unlikely that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be able to capture better photos than the iPhone 13 Pro line.

The iPhone 13 Pro phones have 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, and a new Smart HDR 4 for photos. The iPhone 13 Pro has a new “Photographic Styles” system, as well. Take a peek at our iPhone 13 Pro camera detailed article to see all that’s new.

Both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have a base internal storage size of 128GB, and options for 256GB and 512GB storage – this is the same as the iPhone 12 Pro. These new iPhone 13 Pro models also have a new 1TB internal storage size option.

The iPhone 13 Pro has a starting price at $999 USD. The starting price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is $1099 USD. Both devices will be available in Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, or Graphite at launch.

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
FOXBusiness

iPhone 13? Apple sets date for latest product launch event

Apple on Tuesday announced the date for its 2021 product launch event called "California Streaming." The event will take place on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PST. It will be streamed live on apple.com from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple executives are expected to introduce various versions of the...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Iphone 11 Pro#Iphone 12#Iphone 11#Ultra Wide#Iec#Tb#Sierra Blue
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
96krock.com

iPhone 13 Launches Sept. 13 in Biggest Apple Event of the Year

Apple’s next launch event is happening next week, Tuesday, September 14, during which it will likely unveil its next slate of devices, including the Apple Watch Series 7 and the iPhone 13. The event will be held entirely online at 1 p.m. ET, amid continued concerns about the pandemic. Apple’s...
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Apple confirms 14 September date for iPhone launch event

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has sent out invitations to its next special event, widely thought to be for the launch of the new iPhone, a new iPad mini and Apple Watch Series 7. Simply titled California streaming - a pun on California Dreamin' perhaps? - the event looks to follow the format of recent Apple launches, offering an online stream rather than an in-person event.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Apple iPhone 13 Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Apple iPhone 13 is powered by a Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) CPU processor with 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, NVMe. The device also has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532 pixels, 460 ppi) display. It has a Dual: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable (10.78 Wh) battery at 7.4mm device thickness and weight 164g, running on OS 15.
NFL
GeekyGadgets

Apple AirPods 3 launching and iPhone 13 event tomorrow

Apple are holding a press event tomorrow where they will unveil their new iPhone 13 handsets, they will also unveil the new AirPods 3 and the new Apple Watch Series 7. The news that Apple will launch their new AirPods 3 at tomorrows press event comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed they are coming at this weeks event.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple launches iPhone 13 with A15, smaller notch & more

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the iPhone 13 with a range of updates, including a smaller notch, a redesigned camera setup, and the company's latest A15 chipset. The iPhone 13, as a successor to the iPhone 12, retains the same 6.1-inch form factor but packs diagonally positioned rear cameras and a smaller front notch. Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50% faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30% better graphical performance. For the display, Apple has made the Super Retina XDR up to 28% brighter, allowing for peak brightness of around 1,200 nits and outdoor brightness of 800 nits. The aforementioned A15 Bionic camera has nearly 15 billion transistors and a new six-core CPU design with two high-performance and four high-efficiency cores.
CELL PHONES
newschain

Apple unveils iPhone 13 range alongside new iPads and Apple Watch

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 13 range, which will come with bigger batteries and better cameras, and boss Tim Cook hailed them as the “best iPhones we have ever created”. After a major redesign of the popular smartphone last year, Apple has instead made a series of incremental changes across the four versions of the handset, most notably improving battery life by at least 1.5 hours on each of the devices.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

iPhone 13 live blog: Apple event launches iPad 2021, Apple Watch 7, iPhone 13 & more

Read back over our live blog of the Apple event, where we saw the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 and more officially announced. If you've been eagerly awaiting the launch of the iPhone 13, then today is (probably!) your lucky day! While there have been no official confirmations of the iPhone 13's arrival, all the rumors point to the launch of the iPhone 13 series. This is set to include four new handsets, including the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
Street.Com

Apple Shaken By Security Scare Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch Event

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report suffered a significant security embarrassment late Monday, just hours ahead of its flagship product launch event in Cupertino, California, after an Israeli cyber surveillance company was linked to a method to hack into iPhones without any user interaction. Apple, which confirmed...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy