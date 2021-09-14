Isosceles Pharmaceuticals appoints Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA Chief Medical Officer and adds Thomas Harrison, LH.D as a strategic advisor
Growing Isosceles Pharmaceuticals team pushes to develop novel, non-opioid products to treat acute pain. Isosceles Pharmaceuticals welcomed two new team members -- Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA, and Thomas L. Harrison LH.D – to their award-winning mission. The early-stage venture launched two years ago, setting out to formulate and commercialize products that effectively and safely treat post-operative acute pain. Using synthetic cannabidiol manufactured under an FDA drug master file – along with novel parenteral delivery systems – Isosceles Pharmaceuticals is developing a platform of proprietary, non-opioid options. Neuman has joined the company as chief medical officer, while Harrison will serve as a strategic advisor.www.stamfordadvocate.com
