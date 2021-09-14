Isosceles Pharmaceuticals appoints Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA Chief Medical Officer and adds Thomas Harrison, LH.D as a strategic advisor

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Shugart as Chief Mortgage Officer. Shugart is a Certified Mortgage Banker and joins Southern First with over 15 years of experience in the industry. After graduating from Wofford College with a bachelor’s degree in business and government, Shugart began his career as an Account Manager at Republic Mortgage Insurance Company, where he developed client relationships with mortgage lenders and banks across South Carolina and Georgia. He then served as Director of Residential Business Development and Senior Vice President at SouthState Bank for almost nine years. During this time, Shugart was involved in all aspects of the business including mortgage loan origination and operations, wholesale mortgage, mortgage servicing, marketing, and technology. Most recently, Shugart served as Enterprise Relationship Manager for ICE Mortgage Technology, a leading technology provider for the mortgage industry. He is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Clemson University.

