How to Save a Google Doc as a PDF

In case you didn’t know, Google saves your location history, as part of the Google Maps app. Well, it technically saves it as part of your Google account, but the location history settings are also available via Google Maps, and are a part of the app itself. That being said, if you’re wondering how you can view your location history in Google Maps, you’re in the right place. We’ll show you how to do that in this article, in case you’re curious, or in case you’d like to delete it, or disable future tracking. We’ll do that one step at a time, so it ends up being immensely easy to do. You’ll also find some imaging below, to help you along the way.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO