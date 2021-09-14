La Pine Storefront Improvement Program Launched

(Photos | Courtesy of City of La Pine) The La Pine Urban Renewal Agency has launched a storefront improvement program to support local businesses with resources to help them succeed. The program partners with property owners and businesses to spruce up the exterior of buildings clearly visible from the street by offering design and construction assistance. This partnership will help the La Pine Business District revitalize and become more inviting to customers and residents. Eligible businesses must be located within the downtown overlay zone and follow Cascadian design guidelines.