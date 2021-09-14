CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT) announces formation of Edge Healthcare, one of the most comprehensive healthcare consulting services available

 6 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. The American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT), a social enterprise that promotes exceptional and ethical governance, leadership and decision-making in healthcare, announces the formation of a new venture: Edge Healthcare. ACHT and MedPro/MedPharma have combined their extensive consulting resources to form one of the most comprehensive healthcare consulting services available, Edge Healthcare. The founding organizations share a philosophy of making the doctor-patient relationship more sustainable and enhancing the viability of healthcare systems, hospitals and other medical facilities, clinical laboratories and private physician practices. The new entity will leverage the companies’ wide and deep expertise in healthcare, offering an array of services nationally in categories including:

