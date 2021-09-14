Isosceles Pharmaceuticals appoints Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA Chief Medical Officer and adds Thomas Harrison, LH.D as a strategic advisor

Former CEO and Founder Doron Reuveni to Serve as Executive Chairman of Applause Board of Directors. Applause, the worldwide leader in enabling digital quality, announced the appointment of Chris Malone to Chief Executive Officer. Malone joined Applause in 2013, previously serving as President and Chief Financial Officer, and will continue as a member of the company’s board of directors. Malone succeeds Applause’s former CEO and Founder, Doron Reuveni, who will now serve as Executive Chairman of the company’s board of directors.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO