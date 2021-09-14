CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isosceles Pharmaceuticals appoints Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA Chief Medical Officer and adds Thomas Harrison, LH.D as a strategic advisor

Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing Isosceles Pharmaceuticals team pushes to develop novel, non-opioid products to treat acute pain. Isosceles Pharmaceuticals welcomed two new team members -- Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA, and Thomas L. Harrison LH.D – to their award-winning mission. The early-stage venture launched two years ago, setting out to formulate and commercialize products that effectively and safely treat post-operative acute pain. Using synthetic cannabidiol manufactured under an FDA drug master file – along with novel parenteral delivery systems – Isosceles Pharmaceuticals is developing a platform of proprietary, non-opioid options. Neuman has joined the company as chief medical officer, while Harrison will serve as a strategic advisor.

www.timesunion.com

Times Union

Catalyst Acoustics Group names Mark Kurtzman Chief Financial Officer

AGAWAM, Mass. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Catalyst Acoustics Group (CAG), the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies currently including Fräsch, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Lamvin, Noise Barriers and Sound Seal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Kurtzman to the critical post of Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished business professional with experience leading Fortune 500 companies and a progressive record of significant successes globally, he joins the growing company’s dynamic Senior Leadership team.
dmagazine.com

JLL Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

Send your company’s personnel moves to online managing editor Bianca R. Montes at [email protected]. In his new role as chief marketing officer, Siddharth Taparia will focus on JLL’s global marketing strategy and oversee all marketing activities worldwide. JLL expects the former SAP exec to lead the company through the latest macro trends, including rising capital allocations, sustainability, technology transformation, and outsourcing.
Times Union

Gresham Announces New Director of Client Experience & Development

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Gresham Partners LLC, an independent wealth management firm with a national client base of ultra-high net worth families, announced that Nicole Perkins, J.D., has joined the firm as a Principal, Director of Client Experience & Development and a member of its Operating Committee. During the balance of the year, Nicole will work closely with Wally Head, Principal and Vice Chairman, who is retiring at the end of 2021 after almost ten years with Gresham.
martechseries.com

TripleLift Appoints Steven Berns as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Berns Joins Executive Leadership Team of the Rapidly Expanding Ad Tech Company. TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, today announced the appointment of Steven Berns in a dual role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. In these positions, Berns will help drive continued growth of TripleLift, enable both employee and market expansion, and prepare the company for a potential initial public offering.
Times Union

Fresh Tri Adds Award-Winning, Board Certified Surgeon, Franchell Richard-Hamilton, MD, FACS as Chief Medical Officer

FELTON, Calif. (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. Fresh Tri, the company that helps people build lasting healthy lifestyles, today named prominent bariatric surgeon, Franchell Richard-Hamilton, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Hamilton brings years of training in medicine and behavior change for patients with multiple chronic conditions, including those in need of health equity.
thebee.news

KRMC welcomes Chief Medical Officer Gregory Nelcamp, MD, MBA

KRMC welcomes Chief Medical Officer Gregory Nelcamp, MD, MBA. Kingman, Arizona, September 16, 2021 – Kingman Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Gregory Nelcamp as the health system’s new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Nelcamp practiced as a clinical anesthesiologist for 20 years, with a focus in cardiovascular and obstetric anesthesia procedures. In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Nelcamp has many years of experience in physician leadership and healthcare management roles.
Nashville Post

Delta Dental appoints chief diversity officer

Dental insurer Delta Dental of Tennessee has promoted Shanda Brown to chief diversity officer. Previously the vice president of corporate and community engagement, Brown has been with the company since 1997 when she was hired as an auditor. Since then, she has overseen provider relations, quality control, human resources and operations.
Times Union

Paragon Compliance adds CEO and appoints Chief Technology Officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Paragon Compliance LLC hires Brian C. Hedges, CPA, CFE, CVA as Chief Executive Officer and promotes Keith Rachunok to lead the company’s technological needs and technology strategy. Paragon’s founders, Karlee Bolanos, William Lowe, and Joshua Steele, shared a vision of growing the company to...
martechseries.com

Renren Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Renren Inc. (“Renren” or the “Company”), which operates several U.S.-based SaaS businesses, announced that Chris Palmer has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2021. Palmer succeeded Lucy Yang, who will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Kaixin Auto Holdings. Marketing Technology News: Atedra...
Benzinga

Cedar Fair Appoints Ty Tastepe As Chief Information Officer

Owner and operator of amusement parks, Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has appointed Ty Tastepe for the newly created role of senior vice president and chief information officer. Tastepe will be based at the company's office in Charlotte, North Carolina, and report to President and Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Zimmerman.
MyChesCo

Biomeme Appoints Ephraim Tsalik, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Biomeme, Inc. announced the appointment of Ephraim Tsalik, MD, PhD., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Tsalik is an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Center for Applied Genomics & Precision Medicine, the Division of Infectious Diseases, and the Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology at the Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Tsalik also provides Emergency Medicine care at the Durham VA Health Care System.
martechseries.com

Checkmarx Bolsters Executive Team with Appointment of Nancy Pearson as Chief Marketing Officer

20-year IBM veteran to oversee global marketing operations and growth strategies for leading AST provider. Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, announced that it has named Nancy Pearson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bringing significant cloud and SaaS experience to the role, Pearson will lead Checkmarx’s global corporate marketing, branding, digital marketing, and communications initiatives as the company delivers on rapidly-growing customer demand for AST solutions.
Providence Business News

Dr. McCance-Katz appointed chief medical officer at BHDDH and Eleanor Slater Hospital

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz has been named chief medical officer of Eleanor Slater Hospital and the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, BHDDH announced Thursday. McCance-Katz previously served as BHDDH’s chief medical officer from 2015 to 2017. “I am pleased that Dr. McCance-Katz is rejoining BHDDH,”...
martechseries.com

Applause Appoints Chris Malone to Chief Executive Officer

Former CEO and Founder Doron Reuveni to Serve as Executive Chairman of Applause Board of Directors. Applause, the worldwide leader in enabling digital quality, announced the appointment of Chris Malone to Chief Executive Officer. Malone joined Applause in 2013, previously serving as President and Chief Financial Officer, and will continue as a member of the company’s board of directors. Malone succeeds Applause’s former CEO and Founder, Doron Reuveni, who will now serve as Executive Chairman of the company’s board of directors.
martechseries.com

Cogitativo Appoints New Board Member And Names Chief Science Officer

Paul Mango is joining Cogitativo’s board of directors and Terry Gilliland will become Chief Science Officer. Cogitativo announced that it is appointing Paul Mango to the company’s board of directors and hiring Terry Gilliland, M.D., as Chief Science Officer. “Both Paul Mango and Dr. Terry Gilliland are proven and respected...
roi-nj.com

Rocket Pharmaceuticals names chief HR officer

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., based in Cranbury, has appointed a new chief human resources officer to its leadership team, the company said in a news release. Isabel Carmona will lead all aspects of Rocket’s human resources, talent acquisition, talent management and organizational development, the company said. “I am delighted to welcome...
Times Union

DFO Global Appoints Jocelyn Karney as New Chief Financial Officer

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced the appointment of Jocelyn Karney as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As DFO’s new CFO, Karney will drive corporate strategy, oversee financial reporting and accounting processes, and generally administer financial operations...
martechseries.com

Mimecast Appoints Joe Mercurio Interim Chief Revenue Officer

Mimecast Limited, a leading email security and cyber resilience company, announced it has appointed Joe Mercurio Interim Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective October 5, 2021. This appointment follows the resignation of Chief Revenue Officer, Dino DiMarino, who will depart from the Company in early October to pursue another opportunity. Mr. DiMarino will work with Mr. Mercurio, supported by CEO Peter Bauer, CFO Rafe Brown as well as the existing global sales leadership team, to facilitate an orderly transition.
theloadstar.com

Dionne Redpath appointed Europa Worldwide's first chief operating officer

UK logistics provider and road transport operator Europa Worldwide has appointed Dionne Redpath as its first chief operating officer. She will focus on “consistency of approach” across Europa’s six divisions: Europa Road; Europa Air & Sea; Europa Warehouse; Europa Showfreight; Europa Contact Centre; and Continental Cargo Carriers. Andrew Baxter, Europa...
