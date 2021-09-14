CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers ILB Ulysees Gilbert III Caps Long Journey Back from Injury with Splash Plays in Week 1

By Alan Saunders
steelersnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a guy whose roster spot was anything but secure coming into the 2021 season, Ulysees Gilbert III certainly made an impact in the first week of the season. Retaking the special teams role that he manned before consecutive back injuries cost him the end of his 2019 season and almost all of his 2020 season, Gilbert made two plays that turned out to be crucial in the Steelers’ victory.

