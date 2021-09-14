St. Charles Awards Central Oregon Nonprofits More than $65K in Grants
St. Charles Health System is pleased to announce it is providing $65,500 in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout Central Oregon. Schools, cities and health and wellness programs for underserved youth are among the 11 nonprofits in the region that are helping meet the critical needs of individuals and families, providing services that prevent or end homelessness and break the cycle of poverty.cascadebusnews.com
Comments / 0