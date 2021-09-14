CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Jury begins deliberations in Robert Durst murder trial

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYOCa_0bw1y0yn00

A Los Angeles jury began deliberating Tuesday in the lengthy murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst after a prosecutor described him as a “narcissistic psychopath" who needs to be held accountable.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin told jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court that Durst, a multimillionaire, had lived a privileged life in which he played by his own rules and only cared about himself. Lewin said he didn't kill for pleasure but to resolve problems when backed into a corner.

“Bob Durst is not crazy. He’s not some nut job serial killer who goes around killing for the thrill of it," Lewin said. “Don’t let this narcissistic psychopath get away with what he’s done.”

Durst, 78, who was hunched in a wheelchair in a light blue sportscoat, has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the point-blank shooting of Susan Berman his confidante.

Prosecutors say Durst killed her in December 2000 at her home as she planned to speak with police about a phony alibi she provided for him when his wife vanished in New York in 1982.

Lewin said Berman was killed because she was a witness. Prosecutors presented evidence of Kathie Durst's presumed killing to provide his motive and also introduced evidence from a Galveston, Texas trial where he was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of a neighbor.

Durst had gone into hiding in Texas in late 2000 to avoid what he believed were imminent charges in New York when authorities reopened the investigation into his wife's disappearance. He testified that Morris Black pulled a gun on him in Durst's apartment and was shot in the head during a struggle for the weapon.

The defense challenged the strength of the evidence presented by prosecutors, arguing there was no evidence of Kathie Durst's death and generally a lack of forensic and direct evidence in the case.

They said prosecutors failed to prove that Berman impersonated Kathie Durst to call in sick at the medical school she attended the day after her husband last saw her. The call made it appear she was still alive after Robert Durst had seen her.

"Everything’s been this theory but with no meat to the bone, no evidence,” defense attorney David Chesnoff said. “You know that what I’m telling you is real.”

Kathie Durst has never been found and no one has been charged in her disappearance.

Jurors who were empaneled in March 2020 and then took a 14-month break during the coronavirus pandemic, heard four months of evidence after the case resumed in May.

Durst faces a life sentence if he's convicted.

The defense claimed that prosecutors beat up a “sick, old,” defenseless man during nine days of brutal cross-examination in which Durst admitted lying under oath and made numerous damning admissions.

Among other things, Durst testified he didn’t kill Kathie Durst or Berman, but said he would lie if he had.

“I just hope when this is over, you let Mr. Durst be in a hospital of his choosing to live out whatever time he has left,” Chesnoff said.

Lewin countered that Durst was only old and feeble because he had been able to live a full life — unlike his victims.

“He's up here, he’s old and he’s sick. He got to live to be old,” Lewin said. “Kathie never made it to 30. Susan Berman, his close friend, horribly executed. Morris Black murdered and then dismembered. ... He’s lucky to have gotten to live to be 78 to have the health issues he does. Because his victims and their families don’t have that same peace of mind."

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Jury Starts Deliberations in Trial of Accused Cop Killer Jesse Gomez

Closing arguments concluded Thursday in the trial of a man accused of killing a San Diego police officer and wounding another officer in 2016, handing the fate of the man accused of murder to the jury. Jesse Gomez, 60, sat quietly as prosecutor Valerie Summers wnet through the evidence that,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Face up to the truth: Jury is shown latex mask worn by Robert Durst when he was arrested as prosecution lays out real estate heir's trail of lies during closing arguments at his trial for the execution-style murder of his best friend Susan Berman

Robert Durst is a champion at running from responsibility, covering his tracks with lies so numerous he couldn't keep them all straight, a prosecutor said Wednesday during closing arguments in the New York real estate heir's murder trial. Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian told jurors in Los Angeles Superior Court...
LAW
Daily Freeman

Jury selected for Kingston murder trial

KINGSTON, N.Y. — A seven-man, five-woman jury will begin to hear testimony Thursday in the murder trial of Corey Smith for the shooting death last year of Ashley Stephan Dixon. The Freeman will live-tweet the proceedings. The final three jurors were selected late Wednesday after three full days of jury...
KINGSTON, NY
The Independent

Robert Durst’s murder trial testimony compared to cockroach soup by prosecutors

Real estate heir Robert Durst’s testimony in his Los Angeles murder trial was compared to cockroach soup by prosecutors. Jurors deciding his fate were shown a photograph of a bowl full of insects during closing statements in the case, with Los Angeles County prosecutors urging them to discard all of his testimony as lies.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
Lynchburg News and Advance

Los Angeles jury reaches verdict in murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst in best friend's slaying

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles jury reaches verdict in murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst in best friend's slaying. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations — Watch Now: Related Video.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jinx’ Filmmaker Andrew Jarecki Calls Robert Durst Conviction “Very Gratifying”

As jaw-dropping as Robert Durst’s “killed them all” confession at the end of HBO docuseries The Jinx was six years ago, the filmmaker behind the award-winning show says he wasn’t shocked when Durst was convicted Friday for the murder of his best friend Susan Berman. “I can’t say I was surprised because if you watch the trial it was extraordinary,” Jarecki said in an interview on Good Morning America Monday. “Bob admits in the trial that he lied five times and perjured himself in this trial. He also admits that he lied in his prior trial. … You can’t be amazed...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Berman
Person
Robert Durst
Person
David Chesnoff
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge drops nearly all charges against reality TV star surgeon who allegedly drugged and raped women

A judge in Orange County, California, has approved a request to drop almost all counts against a surgeon and his girlfriend who have been accused of drugging and raping multiple women. After the request was granted, only the charges stemming from two alleged victims are still intact. CBS Los Angeles reported that Grant Robicheaux, who was once the subject of a Bravo reality show for his dating escapades, was originally accused by seven women of rape and sexual assault. According to prosecutors, Mr Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, lured women into their lives, drugged them and raped them....
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting
Daily Beast

How Did Gabby Petito Die? Answering That May Be Complicated

Investigators say they believe they have found the body of Gabby Petito. Now they have to figure out how the 22-year-old died—which could be complicated by the amount of time that has gone by, experts say. Human remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming are “consistent with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dallas News

‘You should die in a locked closet’: Dallas judge admonished for comments made to a murder defendant

Texas’ Commission on Judicial Conduct publicly admonished a Dallas judge Friday for telling a man sentenced to life in prison that he should die in a locked closet. Chief Justice Robert Burns III, of Dallas’ Fifth Court of Appeals, was a criminal district court judge when he sentenced Charles Wayne Phifer to life in prison without parole, a punishment Burns said wasn’t severe enough.
DALLAS, TX
washingtonnewsday.com

In a new book, a Bill Cosby accuser recalls his inability to control his body after being drugged.

In a new book, a Bill Cosby accuser recalls his inability to control his body after being drugged. According to the Associated Press, Andrea Constand, one of the women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, wrote in her new book about her “inability to regulate my own body” after taking medications supplied to her by the disgraced entertainer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Chicago Tribune

Ex-Prisons officer suspected of leaking R. Kelly’s jail communications to blogger, federal records show

R&B superstar R. Kelly had been locked up at Chicago’s federal jail for four months when a popular YouTube personality touted an inside scoop on the singer’s tumultuous relationship with two girlfriends still living in his high-rise apartment. Apparently wanting to keep the women in his camp, Kelly allegedly had a friend bring $1,500 in cash to the Trump Tower residence to help pay their ...
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

Inside notorious NYC prison Rikers Island where inmate horrifically ‘died in squalor and prisoners cleaned up the mess’

TORTURE Island and Gladiator School are just two nicknames given to Rikers Island, the notorious New York jail which is reportedly becoming even more violent. Board of Correction staff found that staffing and supplies issues lead to “horrible conditions,” with many inmates living in filth, and not “receiving recreation or meals on a regular schedule.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

250K+
Followers
112K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy