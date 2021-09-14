CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp. acquires CONTOUR360

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp., an ARCH Global Precision Company (“ARCH”), today announces the acquisition of CONTOUR360 of Cornish, Maine. The reputation of CONTOUR360 for supplying high-quality engineered solid round cutting tools was the foremost consideration for developing the relationship. As a leader in the industry, delivering custom tools to customers in the aerospace, medical, automotive, defense, and industrial manufacturing markets, CONTOUR360’s relentless dedication to customer relationships will blend seamlessly with the ARCH Cutting Tools culture.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Stamford Advocate

White Wolf Capital acquires Weatherhaven

MONTREAL (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. “We are excited about what the future holds as part of the White Wolf family of investments. They’ve demonstrated an ability to grow companies, particularly in the U.S. market, and we expect their extensive industry contacts will help take Weatherhaven to its next level of growth,” said CEO Ray Castelli.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

WorldCell Solutions Completes Asset Acquisition from NewCore Wireless

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. WorldCell Solutions LLC., the company that is democratizing high-speed broadband wireless connectivity for everyone, announced today the acquisition of infrastructure, assets and talent from NewCore Wireless. The transaction is effective immediately and extends the current capabilities of WorldCell Solutions in the rural carrier and Enterprise Private Network sectors, including both fixed and mobile wireless broadband connectivity.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Smith-Reiss Agency, Inc.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce the acquisition of Smith-Reiss Agency, Inc. (Smith-Reiss) from Canton, OH. This marks the first acquisition in September and the 31st in 2021. The team of five will remain under the leadership of President, Eric Reiss. The agency currently reports $1.2 million in annualized revenues.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Avalanche Technology partners with LinearASICs on Chiplets for its Space Grade MRAM products

LinearASICs will develop chiplets as companion devices for Avalanche's 1Gb Space Grade MRAM products. Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with LinearASICs Inc., to develop companion chiplets (http://www.opencompute.org) to offer a complete portfolio of Space Grade products with SPI and DDR interfaces, based on Avalanche's 1Gb Space Grade MRAM.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Hitachi Solutions Named A Leader in Everest Group's First PEAK Matrix Assessment for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services

Company debuts at #2 for vision and capability, #3 for market impact. Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by Microsoft cloud services, is proud to announce its Leader position in Everest Group’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Recognized as one of four Leaders among a global field of 18 Microsoft Dynamics 365 service providers, the company placed second in the Leader’s quadrant for vision and capability and third for market impact.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Vintra Secures $9.125 M Round of Funding, Fueling Continued Growth for AI-Powered Video Analytics Platform

Round Led by Morpheus Ventures Will be Used to Expand Industry-leading Technology, Team and Go-to-Market Efforts. Vintra, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions, today announced a $9.125 M round of new funding, led by Morpheus Ventures with participation from Lavrock Ventures and existing investors Vertex Ventures US and Bonfire Ventures.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Queue Associates Southeast, LLC Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner Achieves ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 Certifications

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Queue Associates Southeast, LLC is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner focused on consulting and implementation services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 intelligent business applications and other complementary Microsoft offerings. Queue Southeast is proud to announce that it has achieved the prestigious International Organization for Standardization ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certifications for the United States as well as in other locations across the globe.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

RLJ Equity Partners Leads Acquisition of Ogle School

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. RLJ Equity Partners (“RLJ”), an affiliate of The RLJ Companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ogle School (“Ogle” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cosmetology and esthetics career education in Texas. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in...
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Wilbur-Ellis Selects Made4net for Supply Chain Enterprise

TEANECK, N.J. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced today that Wilbur-Ellis, a leading international manufacturer and distributor of agricultural products, animal nutrients and specialty chemicals, selected Made4net WMS to manage its logistics enterprise across 80 distribution sites in the U.S. Wilbur-Ellis chose the Made4net solution to manage its Agribusiness distribution processes, including inventory management and distribution optimization for real-time visibility and control throughout its supply chain.
TECHNOLOGY
Stamford Advocate

Edge Direct, a Moore company, receives four 2021 MAXI Awards

Awards align with Edge Direct’s commitment to fundraising excellence and innovation. Edge Direct, a Moore company, has received four MAXI Awards from the Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW). Edge Direct is a leading fundraising agency serving some of the world’s best-known causes. Edge Direct projects awarded include:. Shriners Hospitals...
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Gilbane Building Company Promotes Ato Pinkrah to Lead Economic Inclusion Initiatives Across the Mid-Atlantic

Ato will focus on developing and implementing strategies that support meeting and exceeding supplier diversity objectives. Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Ato Pinkrah to economic inclusion and community affairs manager for Gilbane’s Mid-Atlantic division, which includes northern Virginia, Washington, DC, Maryland and the greater Philadelphia area. In this newly created position, Mr. Pinkrah will be responsible for developing and fostering relationships with external stakeholders, conducting outreach with small and diverse businesses, advocating for small and diverse businesses throughout the buy-out process, and tracking workforce and business participation against goals. Mr. Pinkrah has relocated from Boston, MA to the DC metro area and reports directly to Yvette Stevens, vice president and director of economic inclusion and community affairs.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

The JOBS Group Acquires Martin's Window Cleaning Corp.

HOUSTON (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. The JOBS Group has acquired Martin’s Window Cleaning Corp. Martin’s has a 40-year history of providing high-quality window services in the Houston Metropolitan area and will become the latest entity to benefit from the reach and scale of The JOBS Group’s clientele. Competing in the same market together for the past 40 years, JOBS and Martin’s have built a long history of mutual respect, both focused on building exceptional reputations for service, safety, and client satisfaction, which makes this partnership an exceptional outcome for the clients and employees of both organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
channele2e.com

PE-Backed KT Corp Acquires Epsilon Telecommunications for Network-as-a-Service Push

South Korea’s KT Corp and Daishin Private Equity have acquired network-as-a-service platform provider Epsilon Telecommunications for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 566 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Headquartered in Singapore, KT Corp...
BUSINESS
discoverhometown.com

From the newsroom: Adron Tool acquires property in Highlands Business Park in Sussex

Wangard Partners, Inc. (Wangard), a Milwaukee-based full-service real estate company, recently sold a 7.0-acre site in the Highlands Business Park in the Village of Sussex to Adron Tool Corporation. Site work is now underway for a 93,000 square foot manufacturing facility, with the ability for future expansion. Adron Tool Corporation is relocating to the Highlands Business Park from Menomonee Falls and will bring over 50 jobs to the new building.
SUSSEX, WI
Business Insider

Universal Corp Acquires Shank's Extracts For Undisclosed Sum

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) has agreed to acquire Shank's Extracts Inc, a privately-held specialty ingredient, flavoring, and food company, for an undisclosed sum. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Shank's employs more than 200 people and has a 191,000 square foot manufacturing campus. In addition to pure vanilla extract products, Shank's offers over 2,400...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Hardinge Inc. Acquires Ohio Tool Works

BERWYN, PA — Hardinge Inc. and Ohio Tool Works, L.L.C. recently completed a definitive agreement under which Hardinge has acquired OTW, enhancing Hardinge’s machine tool and workholding portfolio with an attractive platform of high precision honing machines, tooling and abrasives. OTW designs and builds both standard and custom honing technology...
OHIO STATE
Stamford Advocate

Environmental expert Carlos Swonke joins HNTB Corporation

Former TxDOT leader also consulted with DoD, National Park Service and FEMA. Carlos Swonke, former director of environmental affairs for the Texas Department of Transportation, has joined HNTB Corporation as a national practice consultant. Amassing more than 34 years in the field, Swonke is regarded as an expert in natural resources/environmental planning, National Environmental Policy Act compliance, project management, program management and policy development.
BUSINESS

