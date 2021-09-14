Five Tips for Keeping School Kids Healthy & More from St. Charles Health System
(Photo | Courtesy of St. Charles Healthcare System) Central Oregon children are heading back to class just as pediatric COVID-19 cases are surging. Here are some easy things parents can do to protect students, according to St. Charles pediatric physicians. stcharleshealthcare.org/news/5-tips-keeping-kids-healthy-school-year. St. Charles awards $65K to nonprofits. By collaborating with...cascadebusnews.com
Comments / 0