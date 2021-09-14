Disrupting Capital Investment Industry by Empowering Underrepresented SMBs
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), the United States has 31.7 small businesses that employ 47.1% of the private workforce.(1) Large-scale investment firms often overlook these smaller companies that either will not generate billions of dollars or whose principals are content with being a smaller company. In addition, the venture capital/private equity world has granted only 1% of available funds to African Americans and Latinos and only 5% to women.(2) Meanwhile, many smaller companies are minority owned: The SBA’s latest demographic data shows that 11.7 million small businesses are owned by women and 9.2 million are owned by other minorities U.S.(3)www.stamfordadvocate.com
