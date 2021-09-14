Disrupting Capital Investment Industry by Empowering Underrepresented SMBs

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is seeking investment from Australia’s defense industry as the two countries discuss ways to bolster defense ties and cooperate on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, where China’s military strength and influence have grown. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said after meeting with visiting Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton that there are opportunities for joint development and production of emerging defense technologies and mutual logistical support. India, a major buyer of military equipment, depended largely on the former Soviet Union during the Cold War. But it has been diversifying its purchases by choosing U.S. equipment as well. Dutton says it’s in the interests of both Australia and India to align their strategy, capability and resources.

