Southern Lehigh football is getting better, but more is expected

Southern Lehigh competed for four quarters for the first time this season on the road against unbeaten Northwestern Lehigh, but coach Phil Sams knows his club should be better.

He acknowledged the Tigers’ talent and game planning, but felt last Friday’s game should have been closer than 34-19.

“I know we could have been in the game more than we showed if we played like we’re capable of,” he said. “That just points to us. We’re getting better week to week. It just hasn’t showed yet. I’m at a loss for words.”

The Spartans lost three of six fumbles and threw an interception that resulted in 20 points for the Tigers. The visitors had first-half drives of seven and 18 plays that netted nothing.

Down 20-6 to start the second half, Southern Lehigh’s fourth turnover of the game led to a 27-yard TD pass from Justin Holmes to Dalton Clymer and the outcome was not in doubt after that.

Holmes ran for three TDs and threw for two more for Northwestern.

“Holmes is a heck of a player,” Sams said, “but they have some veterans out there [Taylor Wikert, Cade Christopher] who made plays on both sides of the ball. Up front, they blocked well. Defensively, they take some things away from you.”

The Spartans finished two of their last three drives with touchdowns, further proving what Sams believes: They are better than they played.

Southern Lehigh gets another chance to earn its first victory this season on Friday when it visits Bangor, which rallied from a 21-point deficit Monday night at Blue Mountain before losing after making its sixth turnover late in a 35-27 setback.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

Colonial League-Schuylkill League Week 3 stat heroes

(listed alphabetically by school of those in The Morning Call coverage area)

Eric Striba, Bangor : Passed for 200 yards and two TDs and ran for 54 yards and another score in a loss at Blue Mountain.

Elijah Soler, Catasauqua : Rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over Marian Catholic.

Hunter Crum, Lehighton : Ran for 159 yards and two TDs and caught two passes for 29 yards against Wilson.

Joe Walko, Marian Catholic : Made 10 tackles, including four for loss, in Friday’s game at Catasauqua.

Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh : Caught three passes for 72 yards and two TDs in a win over Tamaqua that was halted at halftime. Those were his first three career receptions.

Dylan Smoyer, Northern Lehigh : Threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score against Tamaqua.

Justin Holmes, Northwestern : Accounted for all five touchdowns in a 34-19 win over visiting Southern Lehigh. He rushed for 113 yards and three scores and threw for 185 yards and two TDs. He also made a team-high 10 tackles.

Collin Quintano, Notre Dame-Green Pond : Completed 19 of 31 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Salisbury.

Kai Stiansen, Palisades : Rushed for a career-high 131 yards and one TD and threw a 46-yard TD pass in the Pirates’ first win of the year. He also made six tackles.

Logan Winters, Palisades : Caught a 46-yard TD pass and made seven tackles in Friday’s win over Pen Argyl. He also made seven tackles.

Clayton Christman, Palmerton : Made nine tackles, including two for loss, in a victory over visiting Marian Catholic.

Shade Klotz, Palmerton : Had nine tackles, including three for loss, against Marian Catholic.

Matt Machalik, Palmerton : Completed four of five passes for 110 yards and one TD. He also rushed five times for 96 yards against Marian Catholic.

Mike Pascoe, Panther Valley : Ran for 125 yards on 26 carries in the Panthers’ season opener against Palmerton.

Cole Dorshimer, Pen Argyl : Caught nine passes for 94 yards and made six tackles against Palisades. Before last Friday, he had one career reception. He also made six tackles last Friday.

Jake Gibbons, Salisbury : Made 11 tackles and had one pass deflection in a loss to Notre Dame-GP.

George Spann, Salisbury : Made 11 tackles, including one for loss, against Notre Dame-GP.

Michael Cordes, Saucon Valley : Made 10 tackles in a loss at Pottsville.

Ty Pfizenmayer, Saucon Valley : Made 11 stops against Pottsville.

Jared Rohn, Saucon Valley : Had 13 tackles including one for loss against Pottsville.

Blaze Curry, Southern Lehigh : Ran for a career-high 116 yards in his first varsity start at running back in a loss at Northwestern. He also made 5.5 tackles.

Michael Fluck, Southern Lehigh : Made 12 tackles against Northwestern.

Seth Kissell, Wilson : Made 11 tackles in a victory at Lehighton.

Damian Simpson, Wilson : Ran for 121 yards and two TDs and caught two passes for 49 yards and a score against Lehighton. He also had seven tackles.

Cayden Stem, Wilson : Completed 10 of 17 passes for 172 yards and three TDs and ran for 77 yards and a score against Lehighton. He added eight tackles and one fumble recover.

Tom Housenick’s Colonial League-Schuylkill League Top 10

Rank. Team: Record, Last week

1. North Schuylkill: 3-0, 1

2. Northwestern Lehigh: 3-0, 2

3. Notre Dame-Green Pond: 3-0, 3

4. Wilson: 3-0, 4

5. Northern Lehigh: 2-1, 6

6. Pottsville: 2-1, 7

7. Catasauqua: 3-0, 10

8. Blue Mountain: 2-1, NR

9. Bangor: 2-1, 5

10. Jim Thorpe: 1-2, 8

Others to watch (listed alphabetically) : Palmerton (2-1); Saucon Valley: (1-2); Tri-Valley (3-0); Williams Valley (3-0).