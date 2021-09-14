CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Medium Allison Dubois Charges $200 To Make Videos For Fans

By Alex Darus
 6 days ago
Now that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has finally concluded the Dinner Party from Hell Part 2, it looks like a ghost from the first hellish dinner is rearing their head in pursuit of a coin. While the second and most recent dinner party at Kathy Hilton’s mansion turned sour thanks to Erika Jayne’s attack on Sutton Stracke, the first was truly an iconic trainwreck.

If you remember back, Camille Grammer invited psychic medium Allison Dubois to a dinner party with the ladies . After a few too many drinks, Allison puffed on her E-cigarette and made some devilish predictions . Namely, she targetted Kyle Richards , claiming that Mauricio Umansky would never “emotionally fulfill her.” It sparked a lot of drama and looks like Allison was wrong — as Kyle and Mo have been stronger than ever since.

It looks like Allison , whose biography was the basis for the TV show Medium, is now trying to make some money on Cameo like other Bravolebs. Except she has the high price tag of a whopping $200 per greeting video, which seems pretty steep. For reference, a Cameo from Summer House’s Carl Radke or Real Housewives of New York’s Dorinda Medley will cost you between $130-150. On the higher end, Bethenny Frankel charges around $350, with both Lisa Vanderpump and Grande Dame Karen Huger ask for $285 per video.

In Allison’s little pitch video, she, of course, references the “emotionally fulfill” line to rope in hardcore fans. And from browsing her available videos, she seems to make hitting her vape pen a part of her act, in a nod to the RHOBH clip. So if you’re interested in that sort of thing and have an extra $200 lying around, you can get your friend a birthday greeting from the psychic medium from hell. Or you could pay half the price and get a cameo from someone like Brandi Glanville or Kim Richards , both of who would probably say an even more outrageous and ridiculous message to the RHOBH fans in your life. Stars, they’re just like us. Except they sell clips of themselves with outrageous price tags to supplement their income. What a life.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED ALLISON DUBOIS HAS A CAMEO FOLLOWING HER REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS APPEARANCE BACK IN SEASON 1 ? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER CHARGING $200 FOR A VIDEO?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Medium Allison Dubois Charges $200 To Make Videos For Fans appeared first on Reality Tea .

