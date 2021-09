District 7 and Mississippi Freedom Caucus member Steve Hopkins joined Tim Van Horn today on “Wake Up Memphis.”. Apparently, Tennessee isn’t the only state whose Republican leaders won’t stand up to the unelected health departments. Representative Hopkins is frustrated about the amount of power unelected bureaucrats in Mississippi have been wielding, especially since last Spring. He blames the bureaucrats as well as state Republicans who fail to hold them accountable. He believes more conservative voices are needed in the 2022 midterms to replace Republicans who don’t stand up to the unelected going unchecked. Consequently, Steve discusses the prospects of a special session to push back. He notes a big difference between Mississippi in how a special session can be called.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO