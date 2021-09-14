CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Family Access Network Receives $10,000 from Les Schwab

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Family Access Network (FAN) recently received a $10,000 grant from Les Schwab to support access to crucial basic-needs resources for low-income children and their family members. The funds will be divided evenly between Crook County and Deschutes County, sustaining FAN services to families in these regions. As the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis disproportionately affect those who are low-income, unhoused or experiencing poverty, Les Schwab’s support will equip FAN advocates to stand in the gap to help vulnerable Central Oregon families recover and thrive.

