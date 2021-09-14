Mills Administration To Fight Right Whale Lawsuit That Could Lead To ‘Draconian’ Effects On Lobster Industry
The Mills administration says it's pursuing several actions to contest recently-released lobstering restrictions designed to protect endangered right whales. It's also intervening in an ongoing lawsuit that officials say could be more devastating to the industry. Marine Resources chief Patrick Keliher says that Gov. Janet Mills is hiring private attorneys...www.mainepublic.org
Comments / 0