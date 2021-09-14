CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVXQ’s Changmin, Choi Ji Woo, Lee Soo Hyuk, And More To Star In Upcoming Cooking Variety Show

By S. Cho
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJTBC has released the exciting lineup for their upcoming variety show!. “Countryside Western Cuisine” (literal translation) features a special restaurant opened by stars Choi Ji Woo, Cha In Pyo, Lee Jang Woo, Lee Soo Hyuk, Jo Se Ho, and TVXQ’s Changmin. The program will showcase the process of opening a pop-up restaurant in a small town away from the city and how the stars will run the business.

