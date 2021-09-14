TVXQ’s Changmin, Choi Ji Woo, Lee Soo Hyuk, And More To Star In Upcoming Cooking Variety Show
JTBC has released the exciting lineup for their upcoming variety show!. “Countryside Western Cuisine” (literal translation) features a special restaurant opened by stars Choi Ji Woo, Cha In Pyo, Lee Jang Woo, Lee Soo Hyuk, Jo Se Ho, and TVXQ’s Changmin. The program will showcase the process of opening a pop-up restaurant in a small town away from the city and how the stars will run the business.www.soompi.com
