SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County residents will soon have the chance to dispose of hazardous waste for free. Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held on Saturday, October 23rd, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Newland Park Landfill. This event will be open to residents of Wicomico County, and participants should bring valid proof of residence such as a driver’s license.