Arlene Huseth, 89

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PT9IY_0bw1tnly00 Thief River Falls - Arlene Huseth, of Thief River Falls,  passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Thief River Care Center in Thief River Falls, at the age of 89. Arlene Hazel Markuson was born in Thief River Falls,  on May 15, 1932, the daughter of Arne and Hattie (Grimley) Markuson.  She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Ekelund Lutheran Church, rural Goodridge. In December of 1954 Arlene was united in marriage to Richard Eliason. To this union three daughters were born, Renee, Darlene, and Charlene “Putzy.” On October 16, 1961 Arlene married the love of her life, Harry Huseth, at Zion Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls.  Arlene and her daughters (Renee, Darlene and Putzy), along with Harry and his children (Renae, Sheryl, and Shelly) made their home in Thief River Falls.  To this family one son was born, Wayne. For 10 years Arlene was a nurses aide at Oakland Park Nursing Home.  After Harry had a stroke, Arlene cared for him at home for 19 years. Arlene loved music. She learned to play piano by ear at a young age.  She was an avid country music lover and in 1993 developed her own band called “The Country Gals”.  Together they played throughout the community and surrounding area. In her younger years she loved to dance, play cards, and the family tradition of playing the boardgame marbles.  Arlene had a passion for painting and doing crafts, but embroidering was her biggest pastime. She loved getting together with her family and friends, spending many afternoons with ladies for coffee at Hardee’s or McDonald’s.  Nothing was too bright for Arlene to wear – she loved a lot of color, jewelry, shoes, and makeup.  Many are going to remember her for her bling, contagious laugh, ability to make others laugh, and bright spirit. Arlene is survived by her children, Renee (Bernard) Fallon, Darlene (Terry) Wiseth, Charlene “Putzy” (Tim) Raiter and Wayne (Sheri) Huseth, Renae Pfleuger, Sheryl “Cher” Thomazin, Shelly “Michelle” Holland; grandchildren, Jolene (Kyle) Qualley, Benjamin (Lori) Fallon, Brian Fallon, Stephanie (Luke) Johnson, Steven (Kristina) Wiseth, Stacy (Erin Patience) Wiseth, Sallie (Josh) Lawrence, Spencer Wiseth, Heather (Jeff ) Franson, Heidi (Chad) Paulson, Hunter Wright, Zane Huseth, Shelby Huseth, Kelly Reid, Casey (Christina) Pfleuger, Lindsey (Jonathon) Juliot, Matthew Thomazin, Aaron (Jen) Thomazin, Sarah (Shannon) Park, Alisha (Matt) Atkins; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her parents; two brothers in infancy; and sister, Ione Johnsrud and her husband, LeRoy. Funeral services were held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls, with Rev. Mark Helgeland officiating. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Thief River Falls. Visitation was held with a prayer service on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls. Visitation was also held prior to the service at the church on Monday. A00003B2021SP15

Thief River Falls Times

