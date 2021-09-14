State high school football rankings: Allentown Central Catholic, Whitehall both up to No. 5 in their respective classes

Whitehall's Quinn Wentling (3) makes a touchdown against Liberty during a high school football game on Friday. The Zephyrs have moved up to No. 5 in Class 5A in the latest state football rankings. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

Allentown Central Catholic posted the biggest win of the week in local high school, knocking off previously unbeaten and state-ranked Emmaus 21-0.

That win has helped to vault the Vikings to No. 5 in Class 4A in the latest Pennlive.com state football rankings compiled by Eric Epler.

Emmaus, meanwhile, which was ranked in the top-10 in the preseason poll and after the first two weeks of the regular season, has dropped out of the rankings in 6A for the first time. Parkland is the lone District 11 team ranked in 6A, holding on to the No. 10 spot.

Whitehall has moved up to No. 5 in Class 5A while both North Schuylkill and Notre Dame-Green Pond have been holding firm at No. 1 and No. 4 respectively in Class 3A.

In terms of the No. 1 teams in each class, five of the six remain the same top spot. Joining North Schuylkill are St. Joseph’s Prep in 6A, Thomas Jefferson in 4A, Southern Columbia in 2A, and Steelton-Highspire in Class A. The lone new No. 1 is Gov. Mifflin in 5A who replaces Imhotep Charter after Imhotep fell 13-8 to fellow District 12 power La Salle College High School.

Here’s a look at the rankings:

Class 6A

Team — Record — Previous rank

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) — 1-1 — 1

2. Archbishop Wood (12) — 3-0 — 2

3. Pittsburgh C.C. (7) — 2-1 — 3

4. Central York (3) — 3-0 — 4

5. North Penn (1) — 3-0 — 5

6. Mount Lebanon (7) — 3-0 — 7

7. La Salle College HS (12) — 3-0 — 8

8. Garnet Valley (1) — 3-0 — 9

9. Harrisburg (3) — 3-0 — NR

10. Parkland (11) — 2-0 — 10

Teams to watch: Central Dauphin East (3) 2-1, Downingtown East (1) 3-0, Nazareth (11) 2-1 , North Allegheny (7) 2-1, York High (3) 2-1.

Class 5A

Team — Record — Previous rank

1. Governor Mifflin (3) — 3-0 — 2

2. Imhotep Charter (12) — 2-1 — 1

3. Cathedral Prep (10) — 3-0 — 3

4. Upper Dublin (1) — 3-0 — 4

5. Whitehall (11) — 3-0 — 6

6. Gateway (7) — 2-1 — 7

7. Academy Park (1) — 3-0 — 8

8. Moon (7) — 3-0 — 9

9. Manheim Central (3) — 3-0 — 10

10. Penn-Trafford (7) — 2-1 — 5

Teams to watch: Chester (1) 3-0, Exeter Township (3) 2-1, North Hills (7) 2-1, Strath Haven (1) 3-0.

Class 4A

Team — Record — Previous rank

1. Thomas Jefferson (7) — 2-0 — 1

2. Jersey Shore (4) — 3-0 — 2

3. Belle Vernon (7) — 2-0 — 3

4. Bishop McDevitt (3) — 1-1 — 4

5. Allentown C.C. (11) — 3-0 — 7

6. Valley View (2) — 3-0 — 6

7. Berks Catholic (3) — 2-1 — 8

8. Aliquippa (7) — 1-1 — 5

9. McKeesport (7) — 3-0 — NR

10. Bishop Shanahan (1) — 3-0 — NR

Teams to watch: Bonner-Prendergast (12) 2-1, Hampton (7) 3-0, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 3-0, Pope John Paul II (1) 2-1.

Class 3A

Team — Record — Previous rank

1. North Schuylkill (11) — 3-0 — 1

2. Central Valley (7) — 3-0 — 2

3. Wyomissing (3) — 3-0 — 3

4. Notre Dame-GP (11) — 3-0 — 4

5. Scranton Prep (2) — 3-0 — 5

6. Bedford (5) — 3-0 — 6

7. Central Martinsburg (6) — 3-0 — 7

8. Neumann-Goretti (12) — 1-1 — 8

9. North Catholic (7) — 3-0 — 9

10. Clearfield (9) — 3-0 — 10

Teams to watch: Avonworth (7) 3-0, Danville (4) 3-0, Montoursville (4) 2-1, Western Wayne (2) 2-0, Wyoming Area (2) 3-0.

Class 2A

Team — Record — Previous rank

1. Southern Columbia (4) — 3-0 — 1

2. Farrell (10) — 3-0 — 2

3. Richland Township (6) — 3-0 — 3

4. Sto-Rox (7) — 3-0 — 4

5. Washington (7) — 3-0 — 7

6. Bellwood-Antis (6) — 3-0 — 6

7. Windber (5) — 3-0 — 8

8. Serra Catholic (7) — 3-0 — 9

9. Wilmington (10) — 1-1 — 5

10. York Catholic (3) — 2-0 — 10

Teams to watch: Conwell-Egan (12) 3-0, Karns City (9) 3-0, Ligonier Valley (7) 3-0, Northern Lehigh (11) 2-1, Wellsboro (4) 1-1.

Class 1A

Team — Record — Previous rank

1. Steelton-Highspire (3) — 3-0 — 1

2. Old Forge (2) — 3-0 — 2

3. Rochester (7) — 2-0 — 3

4. Muncy (4) — 2-1 — 5

5. Tri-Valley (11) — 3-0 — 6

6. Williams Valley (11) — 3-0 — 7

7. Canton (4) — 3-0 — 8

8. Redbank Valley (9) — 2-1 — 9

9. Juniata Valley (6) — 3-0 — 10

10. California (7) — 2-0 — NR

Teams to watch: Clairton (7) 0-2, Keystone (9) 3-0, Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7) 2-0, Portage (6) 3-0, West Shamokin (6) 2-0.

