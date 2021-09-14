Police Search For Man Who Robbed 2 People At Knifepoint On Green Line At Roosevelt Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were asking for help from the public in finding a man who held up two passengers at knifepoint on a Chicago Transit Authority ‘L’ train car last week.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, police said the man was on a Green Line train at the Roosevelt Road station in the South Loop when he approached two passengers, took out a knife, and demanded an unknown amount of money.

The suspect then fled the train for the 0-99 block of East Roosevelt Road.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old who was wearing a black Chicago White Sox beanie, a neon yellow “Staff Quick” T-shirt, and gray sleeves, blue seat pants, and black gym shoes. Police did not specify his height, weight or physical features.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Chicago Police Mass Transit Unit at (773) 620-5873. Anonymous tips can be sent to CPDTIP.com .