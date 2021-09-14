CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Search For Man Who Robbed 2 People At Knifepoint On Green Line At Roosevelt Stop

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qD8EK_0bw1tQQ900

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were asking for help from the public in finding a man who held up two passengers at knifepoint on a Chicago Transit Authority ‘L’ train car last week.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, police said the man was on a Green Line train at the Roosevelt Road station in the South Loop when he approached two passengers, took out a knife, and demanded an unknown amount of money.

The suspect then fled the train for the 0-99 block of East Roosevelt Road.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old who was wearing a black Chicago White Sox beanie, a neon yellow “Staff Quick” T-shirt, and gray sleeves, blue seat pants, and black gym shoes. Police did not specify his height, weight or physical features.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Uh28_0bw1tQQ900

(Credit: Chicago Police)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWvVc_0bw1tQQ900

(Credit: Chicago Police)

Anyone with information was asked to call the Chicago Police Mass Transit Unit at (773) 620-5873. Anonymous tips can be sent to CPDTIP.com .

CBS Chicago

