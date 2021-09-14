Mae Fincher, 91

Mae Dorothy Odegaard Fincher passed away peacefully at home September 8, 2021. She was born to Oscar and Thelma (Evenson) Odegaard on May 8, 1930 in Hazel, Minnesota. She was the oldest of 4 siblings, Oscar Jr., Duane, Shirley and Gary. Mae graduated valedictorian from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, and went on to get degrees in teaching and library science at Bemidji State College. Eager to see the world, she joined the Civil Service as a librarian and was sent to Japan for several years and then to France where she met John Louis Fincher Jr. from Lufkin, Texas, who was serving his commission after being in the corps of cadets at TAMU. They were married and Mae became a homemaker and had their first child (Jeff) in Texas, a second in Montana (Annette). John’s job with Lufkin industries took them overseas to Libya for several years and then to London, England, for 8-1/2 years where their third child, Clint, was born. In 1979 they moved to Spring, Texas, where Mae made many good friends at the Cypresswood Women’s Club and John eventually retired. They spent many years traveling with the traveling Aggies and enjoying their golden years. Mae also enjoyed writing letters to family and friends, tending her flowers, reading books and collecting art and antiques. In 2014, after 58 years of marriage, John passed away and 5 years later Mae moved to Bryan, Texas, to spend her last two years with her daughter and son-in-law. Mae was 91 when she passed. Mae is preceded in death by her oldest son, Jeffrey; her 4 siblings; and her husband, John. She is survived by her daughter, Annette, son-in-law, Luke, daughter-in-law, Janice, son, Clinton, daughter-in-law, Cynthia; many nieces and nephews and Mildred Jones, caregiver and good friend. A00003B2021SP15