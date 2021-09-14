CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

The report on the global Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs Market published by Reports and Data provides an in-depth assessment of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs market including recent technological and product advancements, market drivers, challenges, current and emerging trends, opportunities, threats, risks, strategic developments, and other key features. The report comprises 100+ pages and covers comprehensive assessment of market size, market share, revenue contribution, revenue share, growth rate, industrial chain analysis, regional analysis, and top companies. It also provides strategic recommendations to formulate investment strategies and provides insights for new entrants.

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Automatic Weapons Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Latest report on the Global Automatic Weapons Market highlights the recent developments and technological advancements in the global Automatic Weapons market. The report offers a bird's eye view of the Automatic Weapons market with regards to economic scenario, competitive landscape, production and demands, and consumption analysis. The report also offers a stringent analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, challenges, growth prospects, and threats of the market. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market segmentation and expansion across key regions.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Fixed & Mobile C-arms Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026 - Reports and Data

High prevalence of target disease, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favorable research funding scenario, and increased adoption of technological advancements in surgical procedures are the key factors contributing to high CAGR of fixed & mobile C-arms during forecast period. According to the current analysis of...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Automotive Camera Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The global Automotive Camera Market is projected to reach USD 15.74 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The growth of the market is driven by growing advancements in sensors crafter around cameras used for driving assistance, automotive safety systems, and aftermarket sales of parking cameras. Current advancements within the camera technology in conjunction with massive production output of the merchandise area unit is expected to lower the cost of technology drastically, which is able to produce large market potential within the close to future.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Green Cement Market Size, Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

A new report by Reports and Data estimates that the Global Green Cement Market will reach USD 44.86 Billion from USD 23.16 Billion in 2020, delivering a CAGR of 8.7% through 2028. A significant rise in the construction activities in emerging economies, shifting focus towards the adoption of alternative fuels from waste or renewable materials, and growth in initiatives to reduce carbon emissions are the factors driving green cement market growth.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Drugs#Cancer Research#Market Trends#Revenue Share#Launches Forecast#Reports And Data#Eli Lilly And Company#Celgene Corporation#Novartis#Cagr#Middle East Africa#Eu#Swot
houstonmirror.com

Operating Room Equipment Market Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast To 2027

The increasing government funding, rising number of product approvals provided for various operating devices and various technological advancements are major factors expected to drive the market in the forecast period. Market Size – USD 27.16 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends– increasing demand for minimally...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Bio Decontamination Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

The increasing cases of hospital acquired infections, growing prevalence of viral diseases and booming bio-pharma industry and rising efforts towards the development of sophisticated bio decontamination devices are some growing factors for the market. Market Size – USD 127.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends–...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Worth $12.02 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type [Angioplasty Balloon, Stents, Catheters (Guiding, IVUS), IVC Filter, Atherectomy, Thrombectomy, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration (Embolic Protection, Occlusion)] and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the peripheral vascular devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to reach $12.02 billion by 2028. The growing prevalence of vascular diseases; increasing prevalence of secondary risk factors associated with the development of vascular diseases such as diabetes, obesity, disease-causing lifestyles, and old age; and the rising demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures are the key factors driving the growth of this market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Medical Packaging Films Market Segmentation, Analysis By Production, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2028

The global medical packaging films market size is expected to reach USD 9.47 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major factor driving medical packaging films market revenue growth is continuous focus on R&D activities by various market players. Changing consumer preference and increasing environment concerns among consumers is another factor which is opening up new avenues for the medical packaging films market. Changing consumer preference has resulted in an increasing demand for bioplastic material. For catering to such changing consumer preference and stay relevant to market demand, key players in the medical packaging films market are launching new products. For instance, in 2018, Amcor, a leading market player, launched two sustainable packaging, namely PolyInert laminates and AluFix Retort Xtra, which has gained popularity for its efficacy and enhanced consumer convenience.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
houstonmirror.com

The Uveitis Treatment Market To Dissect The Innovation Curve (Reaching US$ XX Million) Between 2029

The Uveitis Treatment Market will witness a CAGR of 6%, reaching US$ XX Million between 2029. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

India Fertilizer Market, COVID-19 Impact, by Consumption, Companies, Forecast by 2026 - Renub Research

Agriculture performs a vital role in the economic development of agrarian India. Agriculture share in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased to 19.9% in 2020-21 from 17.8% in 2019-20. Almost 60% of the population depends on agriculture, according to the Economic Survey 2020-2021. Fertilizers have been considered an essential input to Indian agriculture to meet the food grain requirements of the country's growing population. According to FAO, 70% of Indian rural households depend essentially on farming for their livelihood since 82 percent of farmers are small or marginal.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Durable Medical Equipment Market Share, Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Forecast to 2027. The global durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 305.17 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of disabled care centers and surgical and outpatient services, hospital, and elderly care homes, and major prevalence of cancer, ophthalmic ailments, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, and gynecological disorders, coupled with rapidly increasing geriatric population, continuous technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing are some major factors boosting revenue growth of the global durable medical equipment market. Durable medical equipment is designed to manage various medical conditions, illnesses, and offer therapeutic benefits and convenience to patients.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Long Steel Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries, is a major factor driving global long steel market revenue growth. The global long steel market size is expected to reach USD 701.69 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Structural steel products...
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Labeler Market Size, Key Market Players, SWOT, Revenue Growth Analysis, 2021-2028

The global Labeler Market is expected to reach USD 7.75 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rise in the adoption of automatic labeling machines and emergence of packaging robots with advanced sensors, vision technology, and laser detection ability.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market was valued at USD 822.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.48 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The study covers EEG devices, a typically noninvasive electrophysiological monitoring system designed to record electrical activity of the brain. This electrical activity is measured over a period of time, and abnormalities are studied to diagnose the patient's condition. EEG is generally used to diagnose epilepsy, brain death, sleep disorders, encephalopathies, coma, depth of anesthesia, tumors, stroke and other focal brain disorders. But innovations in Electroencephalography such as wearable EEG by new company Cogwear LLC provide wearable EEG looking like headband applicable in sports, gym and majorly in healthcare as it is useful in studying team work, trust within individual, communication and brain reaction to situation and also detects anxiety and depression among younger generation. The Society for Neuroscience estimated that approximately 38% of the European region experiencing neurological disorders costing an average of around USD 902.43 billion every year which require brain study to understand an individual and deliver proper treatment this will improve the demand of Electroencephalography in the respective regional market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Hydroponics Market, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends by Type, Company Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2027 - Renub Research

Hydroponics plays a vital role in changing the way people think about plant growth and the future of gardening and farming. Hydroponics farming has become a new trend in the Agricultural sector, especially with the growing need for food and limited resources. It simply means growing fresh vegetables and fruits in nutrient-rich water instead of soil require less space and resources. Worldwide, modernized techniques, soil-less farming result in higher productivity in a controlled climate and with no risk of pests and insects.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Organs-on-Chips Market Growth, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

The global organ on a chip market size is expected to reach USD 209.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 28.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for organ on a chip for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures. The cost-effectiveness, miniaturized scale, and accurate control of organ on a chip over the mechanical and chemical microenvironment are garnering significant traction across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to reduce rate of drug failure. Currently, two-dimensional novel drugs screening and in-vitro pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics analysis are prevalent practices before a drug can be sent to the next phase, such as preclinical testing phase. However, human body organs are three-dimensional entities and their intricate behavior cannot be effectively modeled in two-dimensional cultures. Use of organ on a chip provide a microenvironment that mimics the pathophysiological conditions of the human body and thus, helps in saving substantial financial losses by substituting the trial and error method with a more reliable and efficient process.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Coconut Sugar Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2027

The global Coconut Sugar Market is forecast to reach USD 2.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Coconut sugar is expected to witness a surge in demand, attributed to the growth of the end-user industries across the globe. Moreover, the rising awareness amongst health-conscious people for coconut sugar due to its high nutritional attributes which is fostering the market's demand. However, the availability of counterfeited, low-cost products hampering the order of the market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Charcoal Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global Charcoal industry. Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The global charcoal market is expected to reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Charcoal finds extensive usage as a fuel in metallurgical smelting applications. The charcoal possesses a fixed carbon content, which lies in the range of around 50.0% to about 95.0%. The fixed carbon content of charcoal is crucial in metallurgy processes, as it is accountable for the reduction of iron oxides of the iron ore for the production of the metal. Brazil is the only nation across the globe that deploys charcoal on a large scale in blast furnaces used in the production of steel, as a heat source, along with providing carbon monoxide for reduction of iron ore.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Size, Growth, Revenue, Demand, Share and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Forecast to 2028. The global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include major prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Hunter's Syndrome, and brain tumors. Other factors include rising healthcare expenses and increasing investment in pharmaceutical research and development. Blood-brain barrier plays a vital role in protecting the brain from toxic compounds and many blood-borne disorders. It helps to prevent the circulation of compounds from the circulatory systems to Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) or brain through a particular exchange of components controlled by BBB or blood CSF barrier. This function also significantly impedes delivery of drugs to the brain. In case of central nervous system disorders, it is required to deliver drugs across this barrier and provide the appropriate therapeutic effect to the targeted location.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Over the top (OTT) Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The over-the-top (OTT) market is expected to grow from USD 40 billion in 2018 to USD 128 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of smartphones and portable devices, very low or no cost of availing OTT services with a growing tendency towards original content and live video streaming is expected to drive the growth of OTT market. Other factors estimated to fuel the market growth are increasing use on internet, availability of high speed internet services, free trials of OTT services, upsurge in adoption of Cloud Media Processing, experimentation with new models for content monetization, consolidation and strategic partnership among competitors, high tendency to use social media and the upgrade the OTT services without the need to invest in infrastructure development.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy