According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Live Vaccines market was valued at USD 15.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.95 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Live vaccines are derived from disease causing viruses or bacterial strains, these diseases causing bodies are attenuated or weekend by repeated culturing, which is then replicates into the individual body once is injected in response body develops immune and targets the infectious disease. The live vaccines market is driven due to the increasing prevalence of infectious disease such as typhoid, across the globe. As per an estimation, around 11-21 million new cases of typhoid are registered worldwide. Approximately 10.0 million cases across the globe, were diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2017. Rising awareness among the public as well as favorable government initiatives is supporting the market growth in developing nations. For example, Indian government started Pulse Polio in India, which aims to approach 100% population irrespective of literacy, financial capability, and to all geographical regions of India by aiming majorly social media. Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GEPI) funds are managed by various public and private sector donors. Furthermore, according to the recent news, England is no more measles free state due to approximately 931 new cases were registered in England and Wales in 2018 and around 231 new cases in England were diagnosed with measles in the first quarter of 2019. The global burden of such diseases is contributing towards the growth of live vaccines market.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 HOURS AGO