Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global collagen peptide market was USD 761.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026. Collagen peptides are a rich source of healthy and protein nutrition. Collagen peptide is easily digestible, cold-soluble, and highly bioactive sources of collagen. These are the bioactive peptides derived from the enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. These collagen peptides are derived by breaking down molecular bonds between individual collagen strands to peptides. Moreover, it is also one of the most commonly used food additives, especially in the confectionery industry and several dairy products, such as yogurts, cream desserts, and a varied range of low-fat dairy products and is used to enhance the texture and stability of the product.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO