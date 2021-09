Almost 90 percent of the working population of the world act as employees under someone else. All these people go through situations that could cause mental stress frequently. This is why most companies are seeing reduced productivity over the years. You could not notice the same level of energy of the employees as if they have started to work for the first day any time after few years. There is something wrong with the work culture that makes almost every employee miss something or feel tired of working. Even if an employee is performing extremely well compared to other employees of the company, that employee will also get worn out at a point due to mental stress. Experts and knowledgeable people like Walter Morales say that fatigue is a result of mental stress. As most workers could not get proper attention from the top management, their voices have gone useless. If you are a business owner, you should understand the mental well-being of your employees alone can bring revenue to your company. If you are an employee yourself, you should beware of the stressful factors inside the workspace and try to face them. So, we are about to list the various causes along with the remedies of workspace stress.

