Fiber Optic Connectors Market SWOT Analysis, Market Shares, Revenue and Future Growth

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global antiviral drugs market was valued at USD 53.99 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 77.07 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Antiviral drugs help to diminish the duration of flu symptoms in otherwise healthy children and adults and may lessen the severity of common flu symptoms. Antiviral drugs are medicines that reduce the intensity of flu viruses to reproduce. Most antivirals are used for specific viral infections, while a broad-spectrum antiviral is effective against a wide range of viruses. Antiviral drugs are suggested for both treatment and prevention of flu. Antiviral drugs work best when consumed within 48 hours of beginning of flu symptoms, but they may still offer benefits when taken later depending upon the nature of the flu. They may also reduce the risk of complications such as ear infections in children, respiratory complications requiring antibiotics, and hospitalization in adults. Viruses use the host's cells to replicate thus, creating a safe and effective antiviral drug is tough.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 21 HOURS AGO