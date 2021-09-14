CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

All the key points from Boris Johnson's Covid winter plan announcement

By Daniel Smith
buckinghamshirelive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister Boris Johnson made a national address from No.10 this afternoon to sell his England winter Covid plan to the public. Earlier in the day, the Government announced its Plan A and Plan B to combat the pandemic over the coming months. Plan A is for the state we...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson expected to push Joe Biden to lift UK travel ban

Boris Johnson is expected to push Joe Biden to lift the ban on UK travellers during his current visit to the US.The British Prime Minister will reportedly make an “impassioned case” for fully vaccinated Britons to be allowed to enter the States.Following the UN General Assembly, Mr Johnson will meet the US President at the White House on Tuesday during his four-day visit.“The Prime Minister will make an impassioned case for Brits who’ve been double jabbed to be allowed to travel to the US,” a government source told The Telegraph.“There are a lot of family links, business links and millions...
TRAVEL
BBC

Boris Johnson's new tax plans criticised by NI political parties

Northern Ireland's political parties have criticised the prime minister's plans to introduce a new health and social care tax across the UK. They argued the move was "inequitable" and "regressive". The tax would, however, mean an extra £400m for Northern Ireland to spend by 2024/25. Stormont is already set to...
U.K.
Daily Mirror

GMB's Susanna Reid calls out 'no plan' from Boris Johnson on improving social care

Susanna Reid has called out the lack of plan on improving social care from Boris Johnson when speaking on Good Morning Britain. Speaking on Wednesday with the Daily Mirror’s Associate Editor Kevin Maguire and Daily Mail columnist Andrew Pierce, Susanna and Ben Shephard discussed Boris Johnson’s plans to raise National insurance by 1.24% to fund and improve social care and help the NHS recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Watch live as Boris Johnson announces controversial social care plans

Prime minister Boris Johnson is addressing MPs on his plans to change Britain’s ‘broken’ social care system. The PM will defy critics in the Cabinet and announce a £10billion tax raid to bail out the NHS and reform social care. Mr Johnson will insist it is the only way to...
HEALTH
The Guardian

What is in Boris Johnson’s Covid contingency toolbox?

As Boris Johnson seeks to avoid a return to restrictions, or even another “firebreak” lockdown, this winter, we take a look at what might be in his “toolbox” of contingency measures for England expected to be announced as soon as next week – and just how useful they may be.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Uk#Government#British
The Independent

‘Christmas is on’: Boris Johnson denies people will struggle this winter

Boris Johnson has said he does not accept that people will struggle this winter because of the rising cost of living and the hit to incomes from the end of furlough and the £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit.And the prime minister insisted that “Christmas is on”, amid concerns that a spike in Covid cases, rocketing energy prices, welfare cuts and disruption to supplies of food and toys could spoil the celebrations for a second year in succession.The prime minister fuelled concerns about the festive season earlier this week when he said that it was not his plan to cancel Christmas,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: Boris Johnson set to unveil Covid winter plan ‘toolbox’, including jabs for over-50s

Boris Johnson is set to unveil a ‘toolbox’ of options to get the country through coronavirus over the winter and prevent another lockdown.The prime minister is expected to outline a series of options, including working from home and compulsory mask wearing, as part of his Covid blueprint to manage the disease at a press conference later today.Mr Johnson remains “dead set” against another lockdown, with No10 insisting it will only be considered as a “last resort”. He is also expected to announce the start of the booster jabs programme that will target the over-50s.Ministers believe a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine will help ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed by new cases of the disease as it moves into the autumn and winter months.It follows Monday’s announcement that Covid jabs will be rolled out for all children aged 12 to 15 in schools starting next week.Read MoreWhen is Boris Johnson giving his winter Covid update?Most people don’t need a Covid booster jab, say expertsBoris Johnson ‘dead set’ against another lockdown in new blueprint for ‘managing’ Covid over winter
WORLD
Sunderland Echo

Senior Sunderland councillor questions Boris Johnson's social care plans

While the City Council’s Cabinet has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of extra funding for the Health and Social Care Sector, Cabinet. Secretary Coun Paul Stewart says he is ‘disappointed’ with the level of support, where the money would initally be spent and the way that the changes will be funded.
BUSINESS
BBC

What's Boris Johnson's reshuffle really all about?

"This is a mad way to run the country," confessed a member of the government. Whether prime ministers wield sharp knives or attack with blunt spoons, reshuffle days like this are indeed a strange mixture of bravado and farce. Bravado when, earlier, one cabinet minister told me, "I think I'm...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Warning of surge in Covid cases as Boris Johnson sets out plan to get through winter without lockdowns

Ministers have been warned that without new measures to damp down Covid-19 infections, hospital admissions could soon soar beyond the peak seen at the start of 2021 to as many as 7,000 a day.And chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said that the NHS could get into trouble in its first winter with the Delta variant, even without the emergence of a new coronavirus strain with resistance to vaccines.The warnings came as Boris Johnson said he was “confident” that the UK could get through the autumn and winter without the return of lockdown restrictions – though he set out...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Boris Johnson’s Scotland-Northern Ireland tunnel plans axed

A controversial plan to build a tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland has been ditched before ground was broken, it has been reported, as the Treasury clamps down on spending. The proposed link, described as the “world’s most stupid tunnel” by Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, had a...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson dismisses fears over tough winter

Boris Johnson has said people should not worry about putting food on the table this winter, amid surging energy prices and a cut to universal credit. The prime minister told BBC News: "I don't believe people will be short of food - and wages are actually rising." It comes after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson: We will have to do everything we can to stop energy firms failing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “we’ll have to do everything we can” to prevent energy companies going under as wholesale gas prices surge in the UK.OGUK, representing the offshore oil and gas industry, reported wholesale prices for gas have surged 250% since January – with a 70% rise since August alone.The rise in gas prices has been blamed on a number of factors, including a cold winter which left stocks depleted, high demand for liquefied natural gas from Asia and a reduction in supplies from Russia Speaking to broadcasters on the tarmac of New York’s JFK airport Mr Johnson...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boost for Boris Johnson’s climate plan as Biden doubles US contribution

US president Joe Biden has given a big boost to Boris Johnson’s faltering preparations for November’s climate change summit in Glasgow, announcing he will double the US contribution to a $100bn-a-year fund to help developing countries adapt.The announcement brings the fund to around $85bn - still $15bn short of the total which rich countries pledged that they would deliver by a deadline of 2020.Mr Johnson admitted this week that he had only a six in 10 chance of hitting the crucial target by the time he hosts the UN COP26 summit in six weeks’ time.Mr Biden had already doubled the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy