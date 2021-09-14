All the key points from Boris Johnson's Covid winter plan announcement

Boris Johnson is set to unveil a ‘toolbox’ of options to get the country through coronavirus over the winter and prevent another lockdown.The prime minister is expected to outline a series of options, including working from home and compulsory mask wearing, as part of his Covid blueprint to manage the disease at a press conference later today.Mr Johnson remains “dead set” against another lockdown, with No10 insisting it will only be considered as a “last resort”. He is also expected to announce the start of the booster jabs programme that will target the over-50s.Ministers believe a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine will help ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed by new cases of the disease as it moves into the autumn and winter months.It follows Monday’s announcement that Covid jabs will be rolled out for all children aged 12 to 15 in schools starting next week.Read MoreWhen is Boris Johnson giving his winter Covid update?Most people don’t need a Covid booster jab, say expertsBoris Johnson ‘dead set’ against another lockdown in new blueprint for ‘managing’ Covid over winter

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO