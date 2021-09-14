CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud IAM Market 2021 | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth

The increasing cost owing to cyber-attacks and compliance burden is the crucial aspect of the rise in the market revenue of cloud IAM as well as the need for centralized management of user provisioning and authentication will foster market growth. Identity access management is a business security framework that manages...

Telecom Service Assurance Market Size Worth USD 9.61 Billion By 2027 -Reports and Data

The rising need for advanced communication services and enhanced optimization, and the surging number of mobile subscribers is propelling the growth of the market. Market Size – USD 6.38 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Increasing need for enhanced and advanced communication services. The...
Blockchain In Media & Entertainment Market is Going to Boom with IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Blockchain In Media & Entertainment Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Blockchain In Media & Entertainment Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Blockchain In Media & Entertainment Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility is expected to grow from USD 37.6 billion in 2018 to USD 74.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Growth of mobile and broadband services, increase in data traffic, increasing need for productivity and employee satisfaction and reduction in hardware costs of organizations are some of the driving factors of the market. Some other factors contributing to the growth of this market are increase in adoption of BYOD and extensive opportunities in cloud based solutions.
Edge Computing Market Report 2021-26, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Edge Computing Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global edge computing market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking the...
Cloud Natural Language Processing Market is Going to Boom with 3M Company, Apple, Microsoft

The Cloud Natural Language Processing Market report upholds the future market predictions with market size, revenue, production, Consumption, gross margin and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the prominent Cloud Natural Language Processing market players including their corporate overview. While emphasizing the key driving factors, the report also offers a full study of the future trends and developments of the market. A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a transparent curriculum to reader's concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project. Some of the key players profiled in the study are: 3M Company (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Dolbey Systems Inc. (United States), Facebook Inc. (United States), Fuji Xerox (Japan), Google Inc. (United States), HP Enterprise (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Baidu Inc. (China), Convergys Corporation (United States), Digital Reasoning Systems Inc. (United States).
Enterprise Rights Management Solution Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Clarivate, Nextlabs, Vitrium

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Enterprise Rights Management Solution Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Enterprise Rights Management Solution market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2020-2026

The Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market is expected to grow from USD 17.2 billion in 2018 to USD 41.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Increasing growth in e-commerce, increasing risks of cyber theft, fraud, identity theft, need for utmost consumer satisfaction and experience, stringent regulations management, increasing demand for cloud based solutions, high growth of mobile Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, growth of consumer IAM as marketing tool, increase in adoption of IoT & big data and increase of BYOD and EFSS services are some of the driving factors of the market.
DIY Home Security Solutions Market is Booming Worldwide with SAMSUNG, Abode Systems, Nest Labs

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide DIY Home Security Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SAMSUNG, Icontrol Networks, SImpliSafe, Abode Systems, Nest Labs, Frontpoint Security Solutions, Protect, LifeShield, GetSafe & ISmart Alarm etc.
Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The increasing prevalence of diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the medical digital imaging systems market growth. Market Size – USD 16.99 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Advancement in medical imaging technology. The global medical digital imaging systems market is forecasted to...
Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Market Is Booming Worldwide with OpenText, Oracle, IBM

Latest published market study on Global Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Enterprise Information Management (EIM) space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, OTSI, SAP, Open Text Corporation & EMC Corporation.
The Next 10 Years To Witness Freeze And Thaw Systems Market Scaling Up The Growth Ladder (US$ 253.5 Million)

The Freeze And Thaw Systems Market will witness a CAGR of 7%, reaching US$ 253.5 Million between 2019 to 2029. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.
Electric Skateboard Scooters Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Inboard, Boosted Boards, Stary Board

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Worldwide Electric Skateboard Scooters Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Worldwide Electric Skateboard Scooters Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Marbel Technology, Evolve Skateboards, Inboard, Boosted Boards, Stary Board, Yuneec International, Mellow Board, Zboard, LEIF Tech, Bolt Motion, FiiK, Melonboard, Magneto & Genesis.
Incident Response Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2027

The incident response market size is projected to reach USD 60.60 Billion, from USD 16.04 Billion in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.9% through 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising incidence of security breaches, cyber terrorism, money laundering, hacking, identity theft, and others across enterprises is fuelling the demand for incident response solutions to combat these attacks.
Antiviral Drugs Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020-2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global antiviral drugs market was valued at USD 53.99 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 77.07 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Antiviral drugs help to diminish the duration of flu symptoms in otherwise healthy children and adults and may lessen the severity of common flu symptoms. Antiviral drugs are medicines that reduce the intensity of flu viruses to reproduce. Most antivirals are used for specific viral infections, while a broad-spectrum antiviral is effective against a wide range of viruses. Antiviral drugs are suggested for both treatment and prevention of flu. Antiviral drugs work best when consumed within 48 hours of beginning of flu symptoms, but they may still offer benefits when taken later depending upon the nature of the flu. They may also reduce the risk of complications such as ear infections in children, respiratory complications requiring antibiotics, and hospitalization in adults. Viruses use the host's cells to replicate thus, creating a safe and effective antiviral drug is tough.
Levulinic Acid Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Levulinic Acid Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
Ventilation Equipment Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2030

Rapidly growing population, rising urbanization, increase in spending, and urge to invest in proper ventilation at homes, workplaces and manufacturing units are vital driving factors for the growth of the ventilation equipment market. To remain 'ahead' of your competitors, request for a sample @. The industrial manufacturing sector has witnessed...
Nylon Drawn Textured Yarns Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2027

The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data offers a panoramic view of the global Nylon Drawn Textured Yarns industry and its key segments. The report offers a concise market summary and highlights the key factors influencing market growth. The data & information provided by the report have been obtained through meticulous research on the market. The report takes a close look at the Nylon Drawn Textured Yarns market's historical, present, and future scenarios and explains the paradigm shifts taking place in this business landscape. Industry growth rate, consumer demand, supply ratio, industry worth, and several market trends & opportunities are some of the critical factors highlighted in the report. The report throws light on the competitive landscape of the global Nylon Drawn Textured Yarns market and systematically profiles the leading companies operating in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the principal strategies & initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion and growth in the near future. Some of the key business growth strategies include partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, and joint ventures. The top companies profiled in the report include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.
Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2019-2026

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market to offer details about recent and emerging market insights to give a comprehensive overview to the users and investors. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. It also sheds light on players in the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market with details about global position, license agreement, business expansion plans, financial status, revenue contribution, and overall company profiling of each player. The global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players are involved in strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, introduction of new and enhanced products, along with joint ventures.
