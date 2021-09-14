The global automotive diagnostics is expected to reach USD .6 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data
The global automotive diagnostics is expected to reach USD .6 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing applications of cloud diagnostics, neural networks and artificial intelligence, governments initiatives, due to increasing environmental concerns, intense competition in the car manufacturing, need for reduced recalls and warranty repairs by highlighting specific issues, offering oems a direct line of communication with the customer and rise in the use of electronics in vehicles due to digitalization and connected mobility across the automotive industry.www.houstonmirror.com
Comments / 0