CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, VA

Meet the Professor: Lingshu Hu

By Taylor Bryant
wlu.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncorporating data science methodologies into my communication research really expands the scope of the field. It provides me opportunities to examine communication patterns that were not able to be examined by scholars in the past. Lingshu Hu. Professor Hu joined the faculty of the Washington and Lee University Business Administration...

columns.wlu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SFGate

The Masked Professor vs. the Unmasked Student

Matthew Boedy, an associate professor of rhetoric and composition, sent out a raw emotional appeal to his students at the University of North Georgia just before classes began: The COVID-19 delta variant was rampaging through the state, filling up hospital beds. He would teach class in the equivalent of full body armor — vaccinated and masked.
COLLEGES
Slipped Disc

Paris retains accused cello professor

A PR agency for the Conservatoire informs us that Pernoo has been suspended from teaching without pay for 12 months. Statement follows. On 7 September 2021, the Paris Conservatoire (Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris – CNSDMP) took disciplinary action against Jérôme Pernoo, professor of cello, in the form of a suspension from his duties for a period of one year, beginning 9 September 2021. Jérôme Pernoo will no longer teach at the Conservatoire and shall be deprived of his salary for the duration of this measure.
WORLD
theithacan.org

Campus community reflects on passing of trombone professor

Members of the campus community are reflecting on the lasting legacy of Harold Reynolds, recently retired trombone professor in the Department of Music Performance at Ithaca College, as a professor, mentor and friend. Reynolds’s death was announced to the campus community Aug. 30 through an Intercom post. Reynolds worked at...
ITHACA, NY
Murray State News

New professor shares journey in education

Assistant Professor Gwendolyn Edward joined the English department at Murray State in August to further his/her education in creative writing. Edward was born in Dallas, Texas, and spent his/her formative years split between Dallas and Detroit, Michigan. Edward began his/her college education at the University of North Texas where (s)he holds a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in history and English.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, VA
Education
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Education
City
Lexington, VA
reed.edu

Brilliant Mathematician, Iconic Professor

Reed mourns loss of Prof. Thomas Wieting, who taught math for more than 50 years. From the uncountably vast to the minutely infinitesimal, Prof. Tom Wieting roamed the domain of mathematics with unquenchable curiosity, inspiring generations of Reed students through his extraordinary ability to find connections to physics, chemistry, art, and even theology.
PORTLAND, OR
patriotnewsonline.com

Professor Spotlight: Gregory Pryor

Acknowledging his love for all things outdoors at an early age, Gregory Pryor, professor of biology at FMU, knew he wanted to live a lifestyle that allowed him to have a flexible schedule to pursue his extensive list of hobbies. “Regardless of discipline, I think being a professor is like...
COLLEGES
centenary.edu

Centenary welcomes new assistant professor of political science

SHREVEPORT, LA — Dr. Amy Friesenhahn has joined Centenary College as assistant professor of political science. Friesenhahn’s research examines American politics and political institutions with particular attention to the ways that gender, race, and ethnicity shape Americans’ political experiences, representation, and opportunities. Friesenhahn earned a Ph.D. in political science from...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Penn

Professors remember events of 9/11

The 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, is Saturday. Every year, the anniversary of that day brings back vivid memories for people around the United States. Although most IUP students were too young to fully comprehend the events of that day, the anniversary brings back a flood of memories for professors at the university.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
monmouth.edu

Professor Williams Elected to Lead AAIHS

Hettie V. Williams, Ph.D., associate professor of African American history in the department of History and Anthropology, has been elected president of the African American Intellectual History Society (AAIHS), with a two-year term beginning on January 1, 2022. The society is a leading scholarly organization that aims to foster dialogue...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
thebakerorange.com

Jackie Dillon: alumna to professor

Dr. Jackie Dillon, an alumna of Baker University, is one of the newest editions to the science department. Dillon is excited to be a part of the Baker community again, but this time as a professor. Before starting her new job at Baker, she was working in both agricultural biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences.
COLLEGES
Slate

Why College Professors Have Had It

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. As the fall semester begins at U.S. universities, faculty and staff and institutions of higher education...
COLLEGES
WGAU

UNG professor gets NSF grant

A chemistry professor at the University of North Georgia gets a $140 thousand grant from the National Science Foundation: UNG’s Dr. Aimee Tomlinson will use the funding for research that could help in creating significantly higher screen resolution using carbon-based organic materials, which she says would be less destructive to the environment.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Data Science#Data Visualization#Ai And Machine Learning#The Guangzhou Daily#Lee University#The Williams School
wlu.edu

Meet the Faculty: Mario Negrete

I pay the same attention to a groundhog, a toddler, or an emeritus professor. Knowledge comes in many shapes. Knowledge is out there and is free if you are humble enough to accept that you do not know everything or that others might know some things better than you. Mario...
LEXINGTON, VA
isustudentmedia.com

Professor of the Week: Dr. Eric Glendening

Dr. Glendening is a professor of Chemistry here at ISU, and a favorite among Freshman science students for his kind and understanding nature. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s of Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and his Doctorate at the University of California-Berkley and at a national lab in Washington. He has worked at Indiana State for 27 years now, mainly teaching general chemistry. Dr. Glendening has expressed that he especially loves teaching college freshmen because they are uniquely excited about learning. His current research is in computational chemistry.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
dailyeasternnews.com

Professors share their 9/11 experiences

Saturday marks two decades since the Boeing aircraft struck the twin towers, forever changing the lives of United States citizens. Professors recalled their lives during that time, and how they reacted to the attack on 9/11. Kevin Anderson, who has a doctorate in political science and government, is the instructor...
POLITICS
fiddleheadfocus.com

UMFK professor awarded Trustee Professorship

FORT KENT, Maine – The University of Maine System Chancellor, Dannel Malloy, has appointed UMFK Professor of Counseling Shawn Graham, LCPC/CADC, to Trustee Professorship for the 2021-22 academic year. “The influence of occupational experiences comes at a significantly higher cost to the mental health and wellbeing of first responders than...
FORT KENT, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Python
Country
China
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Hiking
scranton.edu

Psychology Professor Receives Conservation Award

Jessica Nolan, Ph.D., professor of psychology and director of the Environmental Studies Concentration at The University of Scranton, received a 2021 Women in Conservation Award from PennFuture, an independent, nonpartisan environmental advocacy organization. Dr. Nolan received the award for Woman of Environmental Education. Dr. Nolan joined the faculty at Scranton...
SCRANTON, PA
wisc.edu

Art Faculty Colloquium: Professor Darcy Padilla

Darcy Padilla is a documentary photographer and photojournalist who focuses on long-term projects about struggle and the trans-generational effects as influenced by being a woman and a Mexican American born and raised in California. Through this empathy and perspective, Padilla explores on historical and contemporary issues in her art. The foundation of her research is long-form narrative photography with an interdisciplinary approach, using traditional and experimental forms of visual storytelling. Conceptualizing and working with analog, digital, video, found imagery, and writing is integral to Padilla’s practice. She has a background in the darkroom and considerable knowledge of digital photography and experience with disseminating art through exhibitions, installations, moving images, electronic platforms, to engage local and international audiences.
VISUAL ART
webster.edu

Remembering Linda Holtzman, Professor Emeritus

The Webster University community mourns the passing of Linda Holtzman, professor emeritus in the School of Communications, who was passionate about media literacy and diversity in media and served in many roles for the School and organizations around St. Louis. Professor Holtzman arrived at Webster as an adjunct faculty member...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
World Link

SWOCC professors protest in-person mandate

As students began to arrive at Southwestern Oregon Community College on Friday, they were met with an unexpected sight - professors protesting. Just days before classes were scheduled to begin Monday, teachers from SWOCC were protesting a rule requiring all teachers to teach on campus. Due to rising COVID cases, the American Federation of Teachers union at SWOCC was asking for the right to let teachers decide if they wanted to teach in person or online.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy