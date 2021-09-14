Meet the Professor: Lingshu Hu

Dr. Glendening is a professor of Chemistry here at ISU, and a favorite among Freshman science students for his kind and understanding nature. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s of Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and his Doctorate at the University of California-Berkley and at a national lab in Washington. He has worked at Indiana State for 27 years now, mainly teaching general chemistry. Dr. Glendening has expressed that he especially loves teaching college freshmen because they are uniquely excited about learning. His current research is in computational chemistry.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO