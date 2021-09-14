Meet the Professor: Lingshu Hu

Darcy Padilla is a documentary photographer and photojournalist who focuses on long-term projects about struggle and the trans-generational effects as influenced by being a woman and a Mexican American born and raised in California. Through this empathy and perspective, Padilla explores on historical and contemporary issues in her art. The foundation of her research is long-form narrative photography with an interdisciplinary approach, using traditional and experimental forms of visual storytelling. Conceptualizing and working with analog, digital, video, found imagery, and writing is integral to Padilla’s practice. She has a background in the darkroom and considerable knowledge of digital photography and experience with disseminating art through exhibitions, installations, moving images, electronic platforms, to engage local and international audiences.
