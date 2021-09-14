Innovative Catalysis To Drive The EV Fuse Market

Sodium Cyanide is used as a reagent in the mining industry for the extraction of minerals, primarily gold and silver. It is mostly used as a flotation reagent in the mining industry. The processing of gold and silver accounts for almost two-thirds of sodium cyanide application. In some regions, where there is a shortage of hydrogen cyanide, sodium cyanide can be used as an intermediate as it is easier to transport and store. Apart from its use in the mining industry, sodium cyanide is used as an intermediate in the manufacture of vitamins, jewelry, adhesives, computer electronics, fire retardants, airplane brakes, cosmetics, dyes, nylon, nail polish remover, paints, pharmaceuticals, Plexiglas, rocket propellant and table salt. The overall sodium cyanide market is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

