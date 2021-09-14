CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Learning in CT Scanners Market Bigger Than Expected | Samsung, Toshiba Corporation, Medtronic, Philips, GE Health

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

Global Deep Learning in CT Scanners Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

www.houstonmirror.com

thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Antibody Services Market Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

The global antibody services market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth are rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biological research, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, steady investment by government and private investors, and increasing demand for protein therapeutics. Antibody development is a process of characterization and generation of antibodies. Antibody purification services involve complete isolation of polyclinical bodies from serum or isolation of monoclonal antibodies from culture supernatant or ascites fluid. Scientists use antibody purification procedures to generate antibodies for biosensors to detect various infections.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
houstonmirror.com

Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The global pharmaceutical processing seals market is forecast to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The standard for pharmaceutical processing seals is quite high, owing to the demand for cleanliness and hygiene. Strict legal guidelines and purity requirements always need to be implemented.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
houstonmirror.com

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Eye Massage Machine Market Is Booming Worldwide | Pan Gao, TECO, KOIZUMI

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Eye Massage Machine Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Eye Massage Machine including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Eye Massage Machine investments till 2029.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Ophthalmic Equipment Market worth $63.3 Billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product (OCT, Fundus Camera, Ultrasound, Ophthalmoscope, Phoropter, Slit Lamp, Perimeter, Keratometer, Tonometer, IOL, Excimer Laser, OVDs, Phacoemulsification) End User (Hospital, Consumer) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 63.3 billion by 2025 from USD 52.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of eye diseases, and technological advancements in ophthalmic devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Green Cement Market Size, Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

A new report by Reports and Data estimates that the Global Green Cement Market will reach USD 44.86 Billion from USD 23.16 Billion in 2020, delivering a CAGR of 8.7% through 2028. A significant rise in the construction activities in emerging economies, shifting focus towards the adoption of alternative fuels from waste or renewable materials, and growth in initiatives to reduce carbon emissions are the factors driving green cement market growth.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Vitamins and Minerals Market Expected to reach USD 108 Billion by 2025

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Vitamins and Minerals Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Vitamins and Minerals including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Vitamins and Minerals investments till 2029.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Telecom Billing Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Telecommunication Billing market is expected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2019 to USD 22.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.07% during the forecast period. Growth in the telecommunication sector, usage of innovative services, an escalating number of customers are fostering the market growth. Issues like the fallout of services and network congestion are increasing and begetting a structural evolution in demand for the expansion of effective billing and revenue management solutions.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Revenue Based Financing Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Fledge, Decathlon Capital Partners, Earnest Capital, Flexible Capital Fund

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Revenue Based Financing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Earnest Capital, Decathlon Capital Partners, Flexible Capital Fund, Feenix Venture Partners, Flow Capital Corp, Fledge, GSD Capital, LLC, Founders Capital Partners, Kapitus, NGP & Lighter Capital etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Mobile Enterprise Application Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The Mobile enterprise application market is expected to grow from USD 49 billion in 2018 to USD 98 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud based solutions and high demand of M2m and IoT By Telecom companies are some of the driving factors of the market. For instance, Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting e-governance, i.e., the use of information and communication technology for the use of information and communication technology for government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems and services between government and citizen, business, government, employees as well as back-office processes and interactions within the entire government framework.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Labeler Market Size, Key Market Players, SWOT, Revenue Growth Analysis, 2021-2028

The global Labeler Market is expected to reach USD 7.75 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rise in the adoption of automatic labeling machines and emergence of packaging robots with advanced sensors, vision technology, and laser detection ability.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

India Construction Chemicals Market growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025

A new research report presents an overall analysis of India's construction chemicals market. This report depicts every detail related to the market and the dynamics impacting revenue growth. The general observation of the market shows that India is progressing rapidly in every industry sector. With rapid advancements taking place in every sphere, an exponential growth is foreseen in India's construction and construction chemicals market. This research report titled 'Construction Chemicals Market: India Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' reveals that the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,600 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
houstonmirror.com

Near-Infrared Imaging Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2027

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Forecast to 2028. The Near-Infrared Imaging study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Near-Infrared Imaging report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2020 to 2027. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region..
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Spend Analytics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Zycus, Proactis, Ivalua

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Spend Analytics Market with latest edition released by AMA. Spend Analytics Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Spend Analytics industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Spend Analytics producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Spend Analytics Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Diamond Market 2021 Supply Chain Analysis, Demand and Import/Export Details 2027

The global Diamond Market is forecast to reach USD 113.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the industry can be mainly attributed to the growing demand for diamond applications, in jewelry and construction, in emerging Asia-Pacific economies like India and China.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Market May Set Epic Growth Story with IBM, Genpact, Vee Technologies

The Latest Released Finance & Accounting Outsourcing market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Finance & Accounting Outsourcing market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Finance & Accounting Outsourcing market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sutherland Global Services, IBM, Genpact, Vee Technologies & Datamatics.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market is expected to grow from USD 27.19 billion in 2018 to USD 150 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the increasing use of internet of mobile and increase in the need of mobile application. However, concerns associated with privacy and location may act as the restraining factors for the market.
CELL PHONES
houstonmirror.com

Vacuum Gas Oil Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2021-2028

The global vacuum gas oil market is expected to reach USD 564.48 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vacuum gas oil finds application as an intermediate feedstock that can improve the output of valuable diesel and gasoline in refineries. Lightweight shale crude oils like Eagle Ford can produce vacuum gas oil direct from primary distillation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Over the top (OTT) Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The over-the-top (OTT) market is expected to grow from USD 40 billion in 2018 to USD 128 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of smartphones and portable devices, very low or no cost of availing OTT services with a growing tendency towards original content and live video streaming is expected to drive the growth of OTT market. Other factors estimated to fuel the market growth are increasing use on internet, availability of high speed internet services, free trials of OTT services, upsurge in adoption of Cloud Media Processing, experimentation with new models for content monetization, consolidation and strategic partnership among competitors, high tendency to use social media and the upgrade the OTT services without the need to invest in infrastructure development.
MARKETS

