CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How technology is changing the face of international finance

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

Technology is at the forefront of practically every industry in the world. From automation to web design, art to high fashion, the latest technical innovations are helping to drive the business forward and increase revenue. The international finance sector is no different. Recent research shows that banks and private investors are increasingly looking at technology to help streamline their practices and get the most out of the market. This article breaks down some of the key areas that technology is helping to change in international finance and offers some conclusions about where the industry will go next.

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
finextra.com

The Changing Face of Treasury with Saxo Bank

Thomas Otendal, Group Treasurer, Saxo Bank, speaks off the back of Money 20/20 about the future of treasury and how financial services are moving to near-real-time in all aspects. We hear about the primary drivers for this change, the role technology, and cloud-based solutions have played, and what bank treasuries need to consider moving forward.
MARKETS
eMarketer

How neobanks are changing personal finance, banking subscriptions, and environmentally conscious banks

EMarketer · How Neobanks Are Changing Personal Finance, Banking Subscriptions and Green Banks | Sep 21, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss how digital-only neobanks are reshaping consumer banking, what makes them an attractive alternative to legacy banks, and how they are incorporating subscriptions into their business model. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer vice president of content and head of financial services at Insider Intelligence Daniel Van Dyke.
RETAIL
KTEN.com

How Does Sustainable Finance Work?

Sustainable finance is a movement of investors, companies and financial institutions as well as advisors who consider more than just the bottom line. Pursuing sustainable finance means taking environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into consideration. It’s common to discuss sustainable finance in terms of investing, but it also applies to general financial planning as well. Here’s what you need to know about this movement. A financial advisor can provide practical insights into how to make sustainable finance a priority for your investment decision making.
ECONOMY
bondbuyer.com

Growing public finance sector faces workforce challenges

A National Association of State Treasurers Public Finance Workforce Study released Tuesday finds that the public finance sector is diverse and its needs are growing, though it faces a serious challenge attracting talented professionals. “As this sector faces increasing retirements and competition from private sector counterparts, there has never been...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Finance#Software#English
houstonmirror.com

FinTech Blockchain Market Worth $36.04 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application (Payments, Clearing, & Settlement, Identity Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain (Payment, Insurance, Capital Market, Commercial Banking, Regulatory Compliance) -Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the FinTech blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $36.04 billion by 2028 from $1.35 billion in 2021. The rapid growth of the FinTech blockchain market is mainly attributed to the rising need for low-cost cross-border payments, the proliferation of open trading for digital assets, requisite to reduce costs and the time required for cross-border payments, increasing demand to transform Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance operations, and consistently growing need for speed and transparency around international payments.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Mobile Enterprise Application Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The Mobile enterprise application market is expected to grow from USD 49 billion in 2018 to USD 98 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud based solutions and high demand of M2m and IoT By Telecom companies are some of the driving factors of the market. For instance, Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting e-governance, i.e., the use of information and communication technology for the use of information and communication technology for government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems and services between government and citizen, business, government, employees as well as back-office processes and interactions within the entire government framework.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market is expected to grow from USD 27.19 billion in 2018 to USD 150 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the increasing use of internet of mobile and increase in the need of mobile application. However, concerns associated with privacy and location may act as the restraining factors for the market.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
freightwaves.com

3G secures $15M financing round to expand technology solutions

Transportation management system provider 3G has completed a $15 million financing round led by Sumeru Equity Partners, Hercules Capital and several existing investors. Paul Brady, CEO of 3G, said the company will use the funds to expand its technology offerings to service its “growing client base.”. “Accelerating development will broaden...
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

Regulatory issues facing decentralized finance

Decentralized Finance is a collective term for commodities offered on the blockchain. Regulating DeFi is tough. Decentralized Finance is a collective term for commodities offered in digital platforms without financial intermediaries in crypto markets. The absence of involvement of central financial intermediaries means that the digital platform is available for everyone and does not involve financial statements from institutions and blockchain.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

A Visionary Doctor Explains How Novel Technology Is Changing Advanced Manufacturing

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Technology is changing rapidly. The limits of what was believed to be possible are constantly being shattered. IoT, smart technology, AI, AR/VR, and more are all transforming industries across the board, with manufacturing being no different. Advanced manufacturing expert Dr. Dean Bartles, who has over 40 years of experience when it comes to industrial management, production, and innovation, explains how these novel technologies are changing manufacturing.
ENGINEERING
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How technology transformed the CMO job

A restaurant CFO once told Deena McKinley that marketing is “the people that pick the pretty colors.”. That, of course, has never been true—and certainly not these days. The industry’s rapid adoption of technology has transformed marketing into a data-heavy job that overlaps with virtually every aspect of the business, from sales to IT to operations.
TECHNOLOGY
telecoms.com

5G and the changing face of RAN planning

Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this piece Gavin Hayhurst, Head of Product Marketing at TEOCO, discusses the challenges operators face when designing new 5G networks and how it is changing how the industry thinks about RAN planning. Network...
TECHNOLOGY
Supermarket News

Boxed looks to license e-commerce technology internationally

In line with a pending public offering, online bulk-products retailer Boxed.com has licensed its e-commerce platform to Aeon Co. BHD, a mass merchant and grocery store operator and shopping mall developer in Malaysia. Aeon is using Boxed’s proprietary online retail technology to power myAeon2go, a newly launched online grocery service...
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Stablecoins, Algorithms and AMOs —Changing the Future of Finance

Regulators and central banks have paid close attention in recent weeks to stablecoins as the emerging asset class hit a total market cap of more than $100 billion. They’ve recognized the asset class, up fourfold this year alone, is far too big to ignore. While they’re right to take note, what should be considered is that stablecoin innovation can offer exactly that – stable coins. As such, the innovations coming from this space deserve attention.
MARKETS
finextra.com

Leading the business through change from technology

Kelly Switt, Global Head of Financial Services Ecosystem & Strategic Partnerships, Red Hat, speaks about how banks can remain relevant and ways of being more effective in 2022. We hear about the impact growing consumer & client expectations will have on the way banks operate and how banks can continue to stay relevant as customer preferences evolve.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Executive-level changes continue at Rackspace Technology

Leadership at Windcrest-based Rackspace Technology Inc. has again seen a change with six recent promotions and a few departures in its C-suite. Casey Shilling, Rackspace's (Nasdaq: RXT) current chief marketing officer, received a promotion in August. She was previously vice president of brand and global communications, according to her LinkedIn profile.
BUSINESS
educause.edu

Increasing Technology Adoption: An Internal Marketing Plan

Understanding how instructors look for and adopt technology in higher education can help IT leaders develop a plan to increase the use of educational technologies on campus. For years, higher education (HE) IT departments have been concerned about the slow rate of technology adoption by instructors. Because of the pandemic, almost all faculty now use a learning management system (LMS), and many also use a videoconferencing system. But are they using these to full advantage? And what about other educational technologies? IT departments have selected enterprise technologies that are perceived to be both easy and useful, but the rate of adoption is still low.
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Industrial Automation Technology Can Change the Supply Chain Game for Good

Consumers demand perfect supply chain performance, but industry leaders know that’s not realistic right now. They would just be happy if supply chains became more dependable. That’s why they are looking for solutions that can take efficiency to the next level, particularly within their own warehouses. Keeping up with shifting regulations, managing tight order turnarounds and maintaining low execution costs while optimizing every piece of the logistics puzzle are becoming more challenging with each new quarter, but they are all things that must be achieved. In fact, 79% of organizations with high-performing supply chains see greater revenue growth than the average growth within their industries. If a warehouse operator wants to reach above-average profitability, it must embrace technologies that make it easier to move faster and process more orders without making mistakes. In most cases, the solution lies in automation.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

Service Virtualization Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Service Virtualization Market is forecasted to reach USD 2,452.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for service virtualization is experiencing rapid growth in IoT and cloud computing devices due to the ease of access by the users. The more advanced test quality conditions and the fast processing time are some of the factors for market growth.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy