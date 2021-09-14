CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California’s workforce at a breaking point

By CALmatters Newwork
Sacramento Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CALMATTERS NETWORK) – California’s workers are not all right. Waves of Bay Area restaurants and pop-ups are temporarily closing to give exhausted employees a much-needed mental health break — that is, if either the restaurant or its workers can afford to take time off. Pandemic-induced burnout has exacerbated California’s already chronic nursing shortage. And even as some workers call for enhanced safety measures, increasingly strict vaccination mandates are pushing some Californians to threaten to quit their jobs — further straining the state’s workforce at a time when almost every profession is frantically trying to plug staffing shortages.

