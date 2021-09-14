CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Konjac Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2027

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal research report titled 'Global Konjac Market' recently published by Reports and Data is formulated with valuable insights to offer recommendations and guidance to the established businesses and new entrants. The report on the Global Konjac Market is an investigative study that focuses on the important businesses aspects such as recent developments, technology advancements, and various products and processes developments. The report focuses on the major leaders of the global Konjac market along with company profiles, product portfolios, manufacturing and production capacity, financial standings, and global position in the market.

Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market is expected to reach USD 1,616.15 million by the year 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Actigraphy sensors and Polysomnography devices are the devices which are used for the measurement of motion, usually with miniature accelerometers, to monitor daily activity and sleep patterns. The devices are typically worn for several weeks or days on the hip or the wrist. The motion patterns can be displayed as actograms that show the daily activity and rest periods. This data can be analyzed to provide a variety of objective endpoints about the circadian patterns, the level of activity, and the nighttime movements. The major driving factors that are boosting the growth of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are increasing sleep disorders like sleep-related breathing disorders, circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders, chronic sleep disorders like narcolepsy and hypersomnia which affect the quality life of patients. Manufacturers in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are integrating next-generation technologies, such as wireless technologies in actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices to improve the accuracy and reliability of the devices and ultimately to maintain a strong foothold in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market. For instance, ActiGraph launched its activity monitoring device, the CenterPoint Insight Watch, which uses raw data capture technology to capture the high-resolution signal from the accelerometer and provide actionable information to the user through its real-time data transfer mechanism.
Organs-on-Chips Market Growth, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

The global organ on a chip market size is expected to reach USD 209.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 28.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for organ on a chip for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures. The cost-effectiveness, miniaturized scale, and accurate control of organ on a chip over the mechanical and chemical microenvironment are garnering significant traction across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to reduce rate of drug failure. Currently, two-dimensional novel drugs screening and in-vitro pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics analysis are prevalent practices before a drug can be sent to the next phase, such as preclinical testing phase. However, human body organs are three-dimensional entities and their intricate behavior cannot be effectively modeled in two-dimensional cultures. Use of organ on a chip provide a microenvironment that mimics the pathophysiological conditions of the human body and thus, helps in saving substantial financial losses by substituting the trial and error method with a more reliable and efficient process.
Near-Infrared Imaging Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2027

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Forecast to 2028. The Near-Infrared Imaging study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Near-Infrared Imaging report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2020 to 2027. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region..
Charcoal Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global Charcoal industry. Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The global charcoal market is expected to reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Charcoal finds extensive usage as a fuel in metallurgical smelting applications. The charcoal possesses a fixed carbon content, which lies in the range of around 50.0% to about 95.0%. The fixed carbon content of charcoal is crucial in metallurgy processes, as it is accountable for the reduction of iron oxides of the iron ore for the production of the metal. Brazil is the only nation across the globe that deploys charcoal on a large scale in blast furnaces used in the production of steel, as a heat source, along with providing carbon monoxide for reduction of iron ore.
Plastic Adhesives Market Business Scenario, Future Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Plastic Adhesives Market landscape.The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Plastic Adhesives Market.
Antibody Services Market Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

The global antibody services market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth are rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biological research, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, steady investment by government and private investors, and increasing demand for protein therapeutics. Antibody development is a process of characterization and generation of antibodies. Antibody purification services involve complete isolation of polyclinical bodies from serum or isolation of monoclonal antibodies from culture supernatant or ascites fluid. Scientists use antibody purification procedures to generate antibodies for biosensors to detect various infections.
Live Vaccines Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Live Vaccines market was valued at USD 15.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.95 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Live vaccines are derived from disease causing viruses or bacterial strains, these diseases causing bodies are attenuated or weekend by repeated culturing, which is then replicates into the individual body once is injected in response body develops immune and targets the infectious disease. The live vaccines market is driven due to the increasing prevalence of infectious disease such as typhoid, across the globe. As per an estimation, around 11-21 million new cases of typhoid are registered worldwide. Approximately 10.0 million cases across the globe, were diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2017. Rising awareness among the public as well as favorable government initiatives is supporting the market growth in developing nations. For example, Indian government started Pulse Polio in India, which aims to approach 100% population irrespective of literacy, financial capability, and to all geographical regions of India by aiming majorly social media. Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GEPI) funds are managed by various public and private sector donors. Furthermore, according to the recent news, England is no more measles free state due to approximately 931 new cases were registered in England and Wales in 2018 and around 231 new cases in England were diagnosed with measles in the first quarter of 2019. The global burden of such diseases is contributing towards the growth of live vaccines market.
Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The global pharmaceutical processing seals market is forecast to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The standard for pharmaceutical processing seals is quite high, owing to the demand for cleanliness and hygiene. Strict legal guidelines and purity requirements always need to be implemented.
Global Sodium Cyanide Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2017 - 2025

Sodium Cyanide is used as a reagent in the mining industry for the extraction of minerals, primarily gold and silver. It is mostly used as a flotation reagent in the mining industry. The processing of gold and silver accounts for almost two-thirds of sodium cyanide application. In some regions, where there is a shortage of hydrogen cyanide, sodium cyanide can be used as an intermediate as it is easier to transport and store. Apart from its use in the mining industry, sodium cyanide is used as an intermediate in the manufacture of vitamins, jewelry, adhesives, computer electronics, fire retardants, airplane brakes, cosmetics, dyes, nylon, nail polish remover, paints, pharmaceuticals, Plexiglas, rocket propellant and table salt. The overall sodium cyanide market is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.
Glycerol Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the glycerol market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the glycerol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-7%. In this market, biodiesel is the largest segment by source, whereas personal care is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increased consumer spending, growing adoption of healthy lifestyle, and expansion of various end-use industries.
The Fall Detection System Market To Put Forth Innovation As The Foundation To Growth (Reaching US$ 600.0 Million) Between 2019 to 2029

The Fall Detection System Market is expected to reach US$ 600.0 Million at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2029. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
Diamond Market 2021 Supply Chain Analysis, Demand and Import/Export Details 2027

The global Diamond Market is forecast to reach USD 113.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the industry can be mainly attributed to the growing demand for diamond applications, in jewelry and construction, in emerging Asia-Pacific economies like India and China.
Ophthalmic Equipment Market worth $63.3 Billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product (OCT, Fundus Camera, Ultrasound, Ophthalmoscope, Phoropter, Slit Lamp, Perimeter, Keratometer, Tonometer, IOL, Excimer Laser, OVDs, Phacoemulsification) End User (Hospital, Consumer) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 63.3 billion by 2025 from USD 52.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of eye diseases, and technological advancements in ophthalmic devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Luxury Furniture Market 2021 Industry Analysis by Top Leading Player, Key Regions, Future Demand and Forecast to 2027

The global Luxury Furniture Market is forecast to reach USD 35.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the rise in disposable incomes, which leads to a rise in the demand for luxury items. The steady expansion of the real estate industry is a driving factor for the demand for luxury furniture since the product finds applications in commercial, as well as residential buildings.
Titanium Sponge for Aerospace & Defense Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

The Titanium Sponge for Aerospace & Defense Market is forecast to reach USD 2.27 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Titanium sponge is a form of titanium that is brittle and porous in nature. It shows high elasticity, with a high strength-to-weight ratio. It is utilized as a base for titanium billets, alloys, ingots, and others. Moreover, it shows low electrical and thermal conductivity and is one of the usual corrosion-resistant structural metals.
Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2028

The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market is expected to reach USD 228.38 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment is also known as an electric charging point or electric vehicle charging station. The chargers and the components that are built to create them are known as EVSE. They increase safety by facilitating two-way communication within the electric vehicle and the charging station. Electric buses and other large electric vehicles are growing in demand in this market, respectively. While electric buses are available commercially, larger heavy-duty vehicles are still under development.
Aerospace Fastener Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2028 CAGR of 6.5%

The global aerospace fastener market is expected to reach USD 11.78 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for flight journey across the world is estimated to stimulate the market demand in the upcoming years. Airlines across the globe are increasing their activities to cater to more passengers by updating their fleets and adding modern aircraft that are more fuel-efficient to compete with low-cost competitors while sustaining healthy profitability. As aerospace fasteners are used in the manufacturing of aircraft, the demand for these components is anticipated to increase as more people opt for air travel both domestically and internationally. The aviation industry has seen substantial growth over the past 20 years, with the number of passengers rising from 1.47 Billion in 1998 to 3.98 Billion in 2017.
India Construction Chemicals Market growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025

A new research report presents an overall analysis of India's construction chemicals market. This report depicts every detail related to the market and the dynamics impacting revenue growth. The general observation of the market shows that India is progressing rapidly in every industry sector. With rapid advancements taking place in every sphere, an exponential growth is foreseen in India's construction and construction chemicals market. This research report titled 'Construction Chemicals Market: India Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' reveals that the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,600 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
Mobile Enterprise Application Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The Mobile enterprise application market is expected to grow from USD 49 billion in 2018 to USD 98 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud based solutions and high demand of M2m and IoT By Telecom companies are some of the driving factors of the market. For instance, Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting e-governance, i.e., the use of information and communication technology for the use of information and communication technology for government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems and services between government and citizen, business, government, employees as well as back-office processes and interactions within the entire government framework.
Tissue Paper Market is in Huge Demand | KCWW, Kruger Products, WEPA

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Tissue Paper Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [Toilet Paper, Facial Tissue, Paper Towel, Wipes & Others], Applications [Residential & Commercial] & Key Players Such as Kruger Products, Unicharm Corporation, Essity, Metsa Group, Georgia-Pacific, Cascades Tissue Group, Hengan, CMPC, APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), KCWW, Procter & Gamble, Sofidel Group & WEPA etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the COVID-19 Outbreak- Tissue Paper report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
