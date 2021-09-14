CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The global Connected automotive infotainment system is forecasted to reach USD 53.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data

 7 days ago

The global Connected automotive infotainment system is forecasted to reach USD 53.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia's Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation-the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.

The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027

The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027. The continual development in the vehicle autonomy and automotive electronics sensor system applications & technology, the rising concern for passenger safety while in the vehicle, increasing demand for higher degree of automation in automobiles, higher demand for the nextgen concept cars from the high-earning consumers and increasing use of sensor systems in hybrid, semi hybrid & electric cars are the factors effectively boosting the demand of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Driver Override Systems market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2019 to USD 3.56 Billion in 2026.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Driver Override Systems market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2019 to USD 3.56 Billion in 2026. Driver Override Systems refer to the smart pedal and brake override systems. It is a smart technology that is made up of sensors that recognize the mixed signals and electric malfunctions of the vehicle that are related to the fuel pedal and brake pedal. In cases where the accelerator or brake pedal is activated, it observes and eliminates the activation of the accelerator and thus stops the vehicle in a safe manner. This helps in avoiding any severe accidents and thus helps the driver in maneuvering the vehicle safely. Rising demand for Driver Override systems in the autonomous driving vehicles is one of the factors attributing to the growth of the market over the forecasted period. Another factor that is adding to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for luxury and high end vehicles in developing as well as developed regions of the world. However, lack of awareness about the Driver Override Systems amongst the minds of the customers is the major factor restraining the growth of the market through 2026.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) market was valued at USD 780 million in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth of 9.1% of CAGR during forecast period in 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) market was valued at USD 780 million in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth of 9.1% of CAGR during forecast period in 2026. From demand side the growth is attributed to Hassle-free driving experiences offered by dual clutch transmissions (DCT) along with changing and improving customer preferences; and from the supply side the growth is majorly driven by increasing stringent regulations about carbon footprints. Dual clutch transmission improves the engine efficiency and to lower the carbon emissions.
Kraft Paper Market Size Worth To Reach USD 22.38 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

Increasing demand for recycled paper bags and kraft paper over polyethylene for carrying and packaging products at supermarkets and malls such as food products is expected to open up a range of lucrative opportunities for growth of companies operating in the market. In addition, rising preference for materials that are compliant with green regulations suggested by FDA is boosting demand for kraft paper and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Connected Car Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis during Reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026

The global connected car is expected to reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing proliferation of the internet and ubiquity of smart devices offer several advantages, which is rapidly gaining traction amongst the automotive manufacturers to manufacture cars with connectivity facilities offering a host of features to cater to the increasing demand of consumers. Connected cars provide a host of services comprising safety features, infotainment services, and traffic information services, among others. In August 2019, Cognizant, a key IT company, announced the design and implementation of a digital solution to assist automotive company MG Motor to provide a smooth experience to customers of the Hector SUV, the connected internet car by the company.
Vehicle Electrification Market Size - Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Forecast to reach USD 129.50 Billion by 2026 Research Report

The global vehicle electrification is forecast to reach USD 129.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The is projected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. The edifice for the growth of the is enhanced vehicle efficiency and performance due to its electrification. The positive impact on the functioning of vehicles has resulted in the growing acceptance of the technology among the users. As a result of the positive impact of electrification on the performance of vehicles, an increasing number of players are introducing new models of electric vehicles like Toyota is planning to launch Toyota BEV range by 2025. Such initiatives by players are propelling the growth of the. Furthermore, the governments of different nations are providing continuous support for vehicle electrification. As an instance, under federal tax incentives, Internal Revenue Code [IRC] §30D plug-in electric vehicles are entitled to a credit of USD 2,500 to USD 7,500 per vehicle, as per the vehicle's battery capacity. Such support by government of different nations have a positive impact on the overall growth of the.
Vehicle Access Control Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report

The Global Vehicle Access Control Market is forecast to reach USD 29.16 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vehicle access control system is an electronic system that is developed to administer the movement of vehicles over an area. Growing crime rate accredited to vehicle theft has increased the demand for safe and secure procedures for the protection of automobiles. Change in lifestyle has led automotives to become a crucial component of today's world. It has become a vital part of day-to-day activities.
Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook To Reach USD 44.91 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

The global Soft Magnetic Materials market is forecast to reach USD 44.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the electrical and automotive industries with the growing needs for headphones, gamepads and controllers, mobile phones, alternators, and electric motors. However, volatile prices of raw materials arising necessity for exploring and adopting other content as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation and hence, will be hampering the demand of the soft magnetic material market.
Dystrophin Market To Reach USD 13.02 Billion By 2026 With CAGR of 47% | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dystrophin Market was valued at 0.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.02 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 47% percent. The growth of the dystrophin market is more in countries such as U.S, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom; where key muscular dystrophy drugs are available in the market.
Cast Elastomers Market Applications, Products, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The detailed market intelligence report on the Cast Elastomers Market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Cast Elastomers Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Cast Elastomers Market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Cast Elastomers Market landscape.
IT Infrastructure Services Market Report 2021 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2026

The IT Infrastructure Services Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
Cheese Ingredients Market to Reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cheese Ingredients Market was valued at USD 97.08 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0%. Cheese is a concentrated form of milk. Cheese is available as natural and processed cheese. Some of the natural cheese are mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cottage cheese, etc. Natural cheese holds a significant share in the cheese ingredients market due to the rising number of health-conscious consumers.
Aerospace Fastener Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2028 CAGR of 6.5%

The global aerospace fastener market is expected to reach USD 11.78 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for flight journey across the world is estimated to stimulate the market demand in the upcoming years. Airlines across the globe are increasing their activities to cater to more passengers by updating their fleets and adding modern aircraft that are more fuel-efficient to compete with low-cost competitors while sustaining healthy profitability. As aerospace fasteners are used in the manufacturing of aircraft, the demand for these components is anticipated to increase as more people opt for air travel both domestically and internationally. The aviation industry has seen substantial growth over the past 20 years, with the number of passengers rising from 1.47 Billion in 1998 to 3.98 Billion in 2017.
The Fall Detection System Market To Put Forth Innovation As The Foundation To Growth (Reaching US$ 600.0 Million) Between 2019 to 2029

The Fall Detection System Market is expected to reach US$ 600.0 Million at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2029. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market is expected to reach USD 1,616.15 million by the year 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Actigraphy sensors and Polysomnography devices are the devices which are used for the measurement of motion, usually with miniature accelerometers, to monitor daily activity and sleep patterns. The devices are typically worn for several weeks or days on the hip or the wrist. The motion patterns can be displayed as actograms that show the daily activity and rest periods. This data can be analyzed to provide a variety of objective endpoints about the circadian patterns, the level of activity, and the nighttime movements. The major driving factors that are boosting the growth of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are increasing sleep disorders like sleep-related breathing disorders, circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders, chronic sleep disorders like narcolepsy and hypersomnia which affect the quality life of patients. Manufacturers in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are integrating next-generation technologies, such as wireless technologies in actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices to improve the accuracy and reliability of the devices and ultimately to maintain a strong foothold in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market. For instance, ActiGraph launched its activity monitoring device, the CenterPoint Insight Watch, which uses raw data capture technology to capture the high-resolution signal from the accelerometer and provide actionable information to the user through its real-time data transfer mechanism.
Telecom Order Management Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

The Telecom Order Management Market is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 6.79 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast timeline, growing from its USD 2.26 billion valuation in 2019. Increasing internet and smart devices' penetration, rising demand for seamless network connectivity in rural areas, and cost-effective business processes are anticipated to augment the growth of the telecom order management market over the forecast timeline.
Vitamins and Minerals Market Expected to reach USD 108 Billion by 2025

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Vitamins and Minerals Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Vitamins and Minerals including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Vitamins and Minerals investments till 2029.
