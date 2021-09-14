CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cereal Bars Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2021

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

A cereal bar is made up of nuts, oats, sugar, dry fruits, flour, honey, wheat, corn, and puffed rice. Cereal bars have always been perceived as on-the-go breakfast snack items that are healthier alternatives of chocolate and other snacks. Cereal bars are high in fiber and protein and low in carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, sodium, and antioxidants. They come in various flavors such as chocolate, peanut butter, banana, caramel, banana, honey, and strawberry.

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Healthy Biscuits Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Pladis, Mondelez, Britannia, Parle

Biscuits are bakery products, prepared from wheat flour, sugar, fat, leavening agent, and some other additional ingredients. The biscuits are classified into three types based on dough used; short or soft dough biscuit, hard dough, and crackers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which has reduced the production of healthy biscuits. In some countries, the biscuit manufacturers were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, but the procurement of raw material led to a shortage of production.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bakery and Snacks

Wholebake and Deeside Cereals merge to form a new player in better-for-you snack bar and cereal space

A new entity is about to emerge in the healthy food manufacturing space, following the acquisition of Wholebake and Deeside Cereals by private equity firm Elysian Capital. The acquisition of private label cereal maker Deeside Cereals following the procurement of snack producer Wholebake​​ at the end of July. The financials of both deals were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

The Motorcycle Filters Market To Grow Based On Organic Expansion

Motorcycle enthusiasts are actively searching for upgraded solutions and performance enhancing techniques for their bikes. Efficient vehicle filtration systems have been gaining prominence over time, so as to reduce air pollution, thus complying with the required emission standards. Motorcycle filters are also used to flush out accumulated pollutants for the smooth running of an engine.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereal#Mckee Foods#Nutrition#Nestl#Quaker Oats#General Mills#Mills Kashi#Menafn
houstonmirror.com

Near-Infrared Imaging Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2027

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Forecast to 2028. The Near-Infrared Imaging study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Near-Infrared Imaging report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2020 to 2027. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region..
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Critical Care Ventilators Market May Set New Growth Story | Breas Medical, CareFusion, ResMed, Medtronic

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global Critical Care Ventilators Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Critical Care Ventilators Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CareFusion Corp, ResMed, Breas Medical AB, Medtronic, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical & VYAIRE etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Critical Care Ventilators for the foreseeable future.
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Vitamins and Minerals Market Expected to reach USD 108 Billion by 2025

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Vitamins and Minerals Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Vitamins and Minerals including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Vitamins and Minerals investments till 2029.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

The Fall Detection System Market To Put Forth Innovation As The Foundation To Growth (Reaching US$ 600.0 Million) Between 2019 to 2029

The Fall Detection System Market is expected to reach US$ 600.0 Million at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2029. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
houstonmirror.com

Diamond Market 2021 Supply Chain Analysis, Demand and Import/Export Details 2027

The global Diamond Market is forecast to reach USD 113.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the industry can be mainly attributed to the growing demand for diamond applications, in jewelry and construction, in emerging Asia-Pacific economies like India and China.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

High Fiber Food Market To See Stunning Growth | Cargill, Hodgson Mill, Kellogg

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of High Fiber Food Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the High Fiber Food market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

How GroCurv.com is helping SMEs grow faster

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India):In India, 63 Mn MSMEs employ 110 Million people and that's a massive task they have undertaken to keep the economy growing. As India strives to hit the USD 5 trillion dollar economy, these enterprises have to contribute significantly. Remember, they contribute 30% to GDP and 48% to exports. But the covid-19 pandemic has added a new level of complexity to small businesses. This has come about since the pandemic both in wave 1 and wave 2 impacted consumer demand, impacted supply chains and raw materials and mostly impacted existing customer relationships. Some businesses have shut down, forcing the ancillary SME to suffer losses. Many businesses have tried to reduce costs and therefore expand their supplier base to new low cost partners. Impacting existing relationships. In any case, this has changed the paradigm for the MSME sector. Now, this is new territory for MSMEs. Our experience at the GroCurv marketplace for agencies has shown that many MSMEs are no longer fighting the currents, but taking the first steps into a new world of using agency partners for promoting their brand and creating new business. Here is the story of HEM Incense.
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Organic Breakfast Cereal Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Organic Breakfast Cereal Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Organic Breakfast Cereal market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Organic Breakfast Cereal industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
wpguynews.com

Mapped: The World’s Fastest Growing eCommerce Markets

How much of the modern world is powered by chip-tech? From computers and TVs to cars and washing machines, chips (or semiconductor devices) enable almost all of our digital goods. When the COVID-19 pandemic brought the regular world to a halt, it put a focus on our increasingly digital world...
TECHNOLOGY
getmarketreport.com

The Headlight Control Module Market To Grow On An Unabated Note

The headlight control module provides the automatic high beam which is beneficial for the driver while driving a vehicle, especially in the highway, since it automatically switch between the low and high beam, based on the onrushing road traffic from the other direction. The headlight control module use the video camera images to measure the ambient brightness and to evaluate the distance between front vehicles in the heavy traffic.
MARKETS
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 24 Items

We all fondly remember the iconic and popular foods from Costco's past like the Cinnamon Rolls and Italian Garlic Loaves from the bakery or the Combo Pizza and Polish Dogs from the food court. The items on this list are gone but not forgotten, and it's unfortunately about to grow.
RETAIL
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy