Cereal Bars Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2021

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India):In India, 63 Mn MSMEs employ 110 Million people and that's a massive task they have undertaken to keep the economy growing. As India strives to hit the USD 5 trillion dollar economy, these enterprises have to contribute significantly. Remember, they contribute 30% to GDP and 48% to exports. But the covid-19 pandemic has added a new level of complexity to small businesses. This has come about since the pandemic both in wave 1 and wave 2 impacted consumer demand, impacted supply chains and raw materials and mostly impacted existing customer relationships. Some businesses have shut down, forcing the ancillary SME to suffer losses. Many businesses have tried to reduce costs and therefore expand their supplier base to new low cost partners. Impacting existing relationships. In any case, this has changed the paradigm for the MSME sector. Now, this is new territory for MSMEs. Our experience at the GroCurv marketplace for agencies has shown that many MSMEs are no longer fighting the currents, but taking the first steps into a new world of using agency partners for promoting their brand and creating new business. Here is the story of HEM Incense.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO