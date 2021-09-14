Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Transchain, AWS, Guardtime, Recordskeeper, Blockverify

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global Charcoal industry. Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The global charcoal market is expected to reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Charcoal finds extensive usage as a fuel in metallurgical smelting applications. The charcoal possesses a fixed carbon content, which lies in the range of around 50.0% to about 95.0%. The fixed carbon content of charcoal is crucial in metallurgy processes, as it is accountable for the reduction of iron oxides of the iron ore for the production of the metal. Brazil is the only nation across the globe that deploys charcoal on a large scale in blast furnaces used in the production of steel, as a heat source, along with providing carbon monoxide for reduction of iron ore.

INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO