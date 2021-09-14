CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cultured Meat Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2032

 7 days ago

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cultured Meat Market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.29 Million by year 2021, and reach a value of USD 19.0 Million by year 2032, at an estimated CAGR of 4.4%. With the increase in global demand for meat, there is also a strong lookout for meat substitutes and alternative sources of protein. This can be associated with environment sustainability concerns coupled with rising focus on animal welfare and benefits offered by cultured meat. Advancements in cellular agriculture is also pushing the growth of synthetic meat forward.

