Trey Mancini And Pedro Severino Remain Out On Thursday. Baltimore Orioles first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini (oblique) and catcher Pedro Severino (leg) are out of the starting lineup once again on Thursday. Mancini is dealing with oblique and abdominal injuries. He was originally slated to start Wednesday's game, but was eventually scratched. This will be his third time out of the lineup over the past four games. Severino, meanwhile, injured his leg in Tuesday's game and this will be his second straight game on the bench. Austin Wynns is catching on Thursday while Cedric Mullins is slotting in at designated hitter and Ryan McKenna is manning center field.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO