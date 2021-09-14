Elizabeth Warren endorses Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin US Senate race
Former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin’s crowded 2022 U.S. Senate race. Barnes’ campaign announced the endorsement on Tuesday, Sept. 14. It’s the first endorsement in the race from a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Warren finished third in Wisconsin’s presidential primary that year, behind President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.www.superiortelegram.com
