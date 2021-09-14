Google Workspace update will block spillover between corporate and personal accounts
Google has announced a new update for Google Workspace aimed at protecting Google Chat data sharing between users' professional and personal accounts on iOS. Earlier this year the search giant announced a new admin setting that restricts data and content sharing between Workspace accounts and personal Google accounts in Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides on iOS. Now though, the company is expanding this admin setting to include Google Chat.www.techradar.com
