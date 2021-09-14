CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater MSP launches networking platform for young adults of color

By Iain Carlos
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 6 days ago
The initiative, called ConnextMSP, aims to connect young adults of color with local employers to improve their chances of landing gainful jobs.

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

