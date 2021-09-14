CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Project aims to bring natural look back to Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek

By David Horak
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A naturalization project for the Kalamazoo River has taken another step forward in Battle Creek. Ted Dearing, who serves as Battle Creek’s assistant city manager for community and economic development, is helping lead the way on the Kalamazoo River naturalization project. It aims to remove the concrete hugging the flowing waters and widen the river within city limits.

#Flood Control#Kalamazoo River#Naturalization

